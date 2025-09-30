Ukraine Expects More Active Role From China In Peace Process MFA
“Ukraine hopes that China - as one of the world's most influential countries, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and a country Russia cannot afford to overlook - will take a more active role in the peace process and use its influence to persuade the Kremlin to end hostilities,” Perebyinis said
He believes that many people in China, based on their own national experience, understand the feelings of Ukrainians who, for more than a decade, have resisted illegal and brutal Russian aggression and defended their country's freedom and independence with weapons in hand.Read also: Ukraine's MFA demands apologies and threatens sanctions against participants in propaganda press tour
“We are grateful to the People's Republic of China for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence... This support was especially important to us at the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine,” the Deputy Foreign Minister added.
According to him, Ukraine seeks to intensify relations with China, particularly by deepening political dialogue at all levels, which would give a strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations across all areas of mutual interest.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that China is the only country in the world capable of compelling Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
