China Understands Challenges Faced By Ukrainian People And Will Continue Efforts To Establish Peace - Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Ma Shengkun during a reception marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Ma Shengkun noted that China consistently maintains an objective and fair stance, actively calls for peaceful negotiations, and supports a political resolution to the conflict.

According to him, China is ready to work with the international community to continue making constructive efforts toward a ceasefire and the swift achievement of a just, lasting, and binding peace agreement.

Touching on Ukraine–China relations, the ambassador emphasized that the two countries are strategic partners and, over 33 years of diplomatic ties, have adhered to principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit - ensuring steady growth in bilateral cooperation.

He also pointed out that China remains Ukraine's largest trading partner, with both economies working in close synergy.

He concluded by saying that China is ready to work with Ukraine to broaden the horizons of mutually beneficial cooperation for the good of both nations.

Notably, in his speech, the head of the Chinese Embassy did not mention Russia as the country that launched the brutal war against Ukraine - the very“hardships” he referred to - nor did he use the term“Ukrainian crisis,” which remains China's official terminology for Russia's aggression.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine hopes that China, as one of the world's leading powers, will take a more active role in helping to peacefully resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

