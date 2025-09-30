Uzbekistan's Mining Sector Investment Growth Hits New Peak In Four Years
Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicate that the main share of these investments was directed to the extraction of metal ores, accounting for 17 percent of the total volume.
The dynamics of this indicator over the past years is as follows:
2021 – 21.6 trillion soums ($1.63 billion)
2022 – 23.1 trillion soums ($1.74 billion)
2023 – 36.4 trillion soums ($2.74 billion)
2024 – 61.8 trillion soums ($4.66 billion)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment