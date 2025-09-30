Market-leading Australian investor administration and services platform Automic Group acquired by Advent



Photo Courtesy of Automic Group



SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market-leading Australian investor administration and services platform Automic Group today announced that leading global private equity investor Advent will acquire the business.

Through its purpose-built, cloud-native technology platform, Automic has transformed investor services to streamline and simplify shareholder management, fund administration, share plans, reporting and analytics for listed and unlisted companies, investment funds, wealth advisors and investors.

The high-growth Automic business will be acquired from the Group's founding investors, the ADBO Group, and other shareholders, including Five V Capital and Automic team members with equity in the business.

Automic supports more than 1,400 companies and funds across Australia and New Zealand, with its technology designed to be portable and scalable into new markets. This support is complemented by a suite of professional services.

Automic's registry division supports a broad corporate base, including an increasing number of ASX200 companies migrating to its technology platform for a modern, client-focused experience. Automic provides top-tier cybersecurity, data redundancy, and zero downtime, validated by ISO 27001 certification for information security excellence.

This acquisition will accelerate Automic's growth strategy, including support for further investment in technology and Artificial Intelligence, and plans for expansion into international markets.

Automic Group Executive Chair Paul Williams said,“From day one, our big-picture vision was to become a major player in investor administration services in Australia and then look for global opportunities for the next phase of our growth. Partnering with Advent marks the next step in this journey. Our leadership team is fully committed to taking the business forward, and we are excited about the future for Automic Group.”

Automic Group Chief Executive Officer David Raper said“Advent's investment is an endorsement of Automic's best-in-class technology platform. Harnessing our proprietary technology, the strength of our dedicated team and our commitment to delivering innovative, client-focused solutions has underpinned our growth. I am confident that Advent will help us take the business to the next level.”

Founding Partner of Five V Capital, Adrian MacKenzie said“Our investment in Automic has been an exciting journey, from backing a fast-growing technology business that is now a key player within the investor administration sector. We remain a customer of Automic and are excited to continue to follow Automic's journey.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Automic was advised by Goldman Sachs, Privatus Capital Partners and Gilbert + Tobin.

About Automic Group

Automic Group is a leading provider of registry and fund administration services across Australia and New Zealand. The Group was founded in 2014 by Paul Williams and now serves more than 1,400 companies and funds. Automic combines innovative technology with a client-focused approach to enhance service quality, strengthen data security and support organisations as they scale.

About Advent

Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, Advent oversees more than US$100 billion in assets under management* and has made 435 investments across 44 countries. Since its founding in 1984, Advent has developed specialist market expertise across five core sectors: business & financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology.

*Assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2025. AUM includes assets attributable to Advent advisory clients as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles.

About Five V Capital

Five V Capital is a leading Australian private equity firm focused on partnering with founders and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Established in 2016, Five V invests in high-quality businesses across technology, healthcare, education, and financial services, supporting them with capital, expertise, and strategic guidance. Five V is one of Australia's most active mid-market private equity investors.

Media enquiries:

Ben Mitchell

Stinton Advisory

+61 419 850 212

...

Contact Information of Atomic Group:

Website:

Email: ...

Company Name: Automic Group

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .