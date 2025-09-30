Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prosafe SE: Mandatory Notification Of Trade


2025-09-30 01:01:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 29 September 2025

On 29 September 2025 the board of directors in Prosafe SE (the“Company”) resolved to grant certain individuals a number of restricted stock units (RSUs) under the Company's long-term incentive program (“LTIP”). The total number of RSUs awarded under the LTIP is 2 454 583.

The following primary insiders have been granted RSUs:

  • Carey Lowe, chairperson of the board: 198 646 RSUs
  • JB de Boissieu, member of the board: 132 431 RSUs
  • Grethe Moen, member of the board: 99 323 RSUs
  • Knut Bø, member of the board: 99 323 RSUs
  • Monique Fares, member of the board: 99 323 RSUs
  • Reese McNeel, Interim CEO and CFO: 681 472 RSUs
  • Ryan Stewart, CCO: 438 088 RSUs
  • Bård Haugan, Finance Director: 51 544 RSUs
  • Halvdan Kielland, Finance Lead: 44 878 RSUs

All RSUs vest with 1/3 on 30 September 2026, 1/3 on 30 September 2027 and 1/3 on 29 September 2028, except for members of the Board where vesting occurs for all their RSUs on 30 September 2027. Each RSU represents one share. The RSUs are non-tradeable and non-transferable.

Please find attached the notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, Interim CEO and CFO Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Section 4-2.


Attachments

  • Prosafe SE - Mandatory notification of trade LTIP
  • De Boissieu - PDMR
  • Fares - PDMR
  • Haugan - PDMR
  • Kielland - PDMR
  • Lowe - PDMR
  • Moen - PDMR
  • McNeel - PDMR
  • Stewart - PDMR
  • Boe - PDMR

