Zigong International Dinosaur Culture Tourism Festival Presents A Feast From The City Of Lanterns And Salt Capital

ZIGONG, China, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth Zigong International Dinosaur Culture Tourism Festival, hosted by the Zigong Municipal People's Government, kicks off on September 30 to welcome the tourism golden week created by the 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays. A series of events - including dinosaur parades, fireworks displays, the global debut of intelligent bionic dinosaur robots, the opening of the new Zigong Dinosaur Museum Hall, and a massive thousand-person dinosaur parade - will offer visitors from around the world a cultural and tourism feast showcasing the unique character of the "City of Lanterns and Salt Capital".

Zigong is situated in the southern part of China's Sichuan Basin and is renowned as the "Hometown of Dinosaurs". It is home to a vast assemblage of unearthed dinosaur fossils and hosts the Zigong Dinosaur Museum, one of the world's top three dinosaur museums.

The newly opened hall of the Zigong Dinosaur Museum will use digital technology and other modern advancements to enhance exhibition methods and improve the visitor experience.

Zigong Fantawild Dinosaur Kingdom is rolling out a series of dinosaur-themed activities. By day, visitors can enjoy a "Hundred-Dinosaur Grand Parade", while by night, a thousand-drone show, and a "Prehistoric Starlight" fireworks display will illuminate the sky. Meanwhile, Zigong Huashang International City has launched a "Prehistoric Party" themed dinosaur parade, featuring intelligent bionic dinosaurs, food floats, and more.

Zigong is also a millennia-old salt capital. Its name derives from the world's oldest salt wells, "Ziliujing" and "Gongjing". Additionally, Zigong lanterns are recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage of China. As a leading example of traditional folk art fused with modern craftsmanship, these lanterns have become a signature feature of China's cultural exports.

The Zigong Ziliujing Old Street will host a carnival where visitors can stroll through the historic alleyways, join a folk music festival, and participate in the "Salt Charm Invites the Moon" river lantern release activity, interacting with 100 performers dressed in Hanfu.

The festival will run until October 8. Several themed touring routes have been created for the occasion, connecting 12 popular check-in points. These routes encourage visitors to explore local streets, complete fun tasks to earn limited-edition medals, and experience authentic Zigong life through daytime adventures and nighttime culinary discoveries.

Source: Zigong Municipal People's Government

