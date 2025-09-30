Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc, Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group: Release Of Financial Statements For 2025 Will Be Published On 12Th Of February 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group

30th of September 2025 at 8 am (CET +1)

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc and Sp Mortgage Bank Plc will publish their Board of Directors Report and IFRS Financial Statements 2025 on 12th of February 2026. Savings Banks Group will publish their Releases of Financial Statements for 2026 at the same time on 12th of February 2026. All will be published as a stock exchange release and can be also found at .

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC, SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC & SAVINGS BANKS GROUP

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of the Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc is to ensure the liquidity and borrowing activities of the Savings Banks Group. It acquires funds and operates in the money markets and capital markets on behalf of the Group as well as manages payment transfers. The Central Bank also manages the internal balancing of the Group's liquidity.

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.