Director Of Prabhas-Starrer 'The Raja Saab' Says, 'I Want To Provide King Size Entertainment'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) Touched by the love shown by fans to the trailer of his upcoming film, 'The Raja Saab', featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, director Maruthi has now said that he was not concerned about collections and records and all that he wanted to provide was kingsize entertainment to fans.

On Monday, the makers of the film released a finely cut trailer of the film, which delighted fans and filmbuffs to bits.

Delighted with the trailer, one fan put out a post on X, saying, "1000 Cr is easy Walk for #TheRajaSaab @DirectorMaruthi @SKNonline @rajasaabmovie Haters paristhitii Okka Hooror comedy fantasy thoo 1000 Cr kodathunnamm Antheyy." ( Making a 1000 crores will be a cake walk for The Raja Saab. Haters will be like 'These guys have struck a 1000 crores with a horror comedy fantasy film!').

Responding to this post, director Maruthi wrote, "Mee abhimanam 10000cr lekka. I won't care about records or collections. All I want to provide is KINGSIZE entertainment and satisfy your hunger. it's just a trailer before four months. Stay tuned for bigger things."

On Monday, the makers released a fun-filled and at the same time, a spine-chilling trailer of the film that also showed that the film's release had now been pushed to January 9 next year.

For the unaware, the film was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on December 5 this year.

The trailer opens with actor Prabhas being hypnotised by a trained expert to learn of his past. As Prabhas delves back into his past, he senses the presence of a weird creature in the dark and snaps out of his slumber. It is not just spine tingling horror that the film offers. There is also an adequate amount of humour as the trailer then goes on to show.

One sequence in the trailer shows a spirit getting ready to confront Prabhas, who welcomes the spirit calling it his granddad and offering to introduce it to those around him. A perplexed VTV Ganesh wonders why they would want to be introduced to the spirit to which Prabhas says, "Then, what are you waiting for? Run!"

The film seems to have romance, action and humour all in adequate amounts along with horror. The trailer gives the impression that audiences will be in for a treat with regard to action. The character of Sanjay Dutt is introduced next. A voice over says, " He is not some street magician who knows a few spells. He's an exorcist, a hynotist and a psychiatrist. He's playing with our brains."

Finally, we get to see another Prabhas as a demon. "What's your problem? Am I an ant to sting you when you reach into the anthill? I'm the demon," he says even as he stylishly smokes a cigar, seated upside down on a throne that appears to be hanging from the ceiling.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.