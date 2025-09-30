Demand For Drone-Launched Precision Grenade Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $2.35 Billion By 2029

EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Drone-Launched Precision Grenade Market Be By 2025?The market for precision grenades launched by drones has seen swift expansion in recent years. The market forecast predicts an increase from $1.26 billion in 2024 to $1.43 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The previous growth can be accounted for due to the heightened demand for precision targeting, broader use of remote combat systems, escalating necessity for standoff weaponry, growth of tactical strike operations, multiplying counterterrorism missions, and an uptick in utilization for military training exercises.

There is a prediction of swift expansion for the market size of the drone-launched precision grenade in the coming years, reaching an estimated value of $2.35 billion in 2029 with a 13.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This predicted increase during the forecast period can be related to factors such as the intensifying focus on lightweight grenade mechanisms, the escalating incorporation of smart drones, a growing fascination with promptly deployable weapons, the broadening scope of pinpoint accuracy targeting initiatives, and an uptick in investment towards self-governing strike capabilities. Notable trends during this forecast timeframe encompass advancements in technological guidance systems, novel developments in airborne grenade deliveries, ongoing research and advances in precision weaponry, upgrades in stabilization systems, and financial commitment towards payload incorporation technologies.

Download a free sample of the drone-launched precision grenade market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Drone-Launched Precision Grenade Market Landscape?

The escalating focus on counterterrorism measures is predicted to drive the progress of the drone-launched precision grenade market in the future. These measures encompass the coordinated activities of government bodies and armed forces to thwart and counteract terrorist deeds. The emphasis on counterterrorism is on the rise as nations pivot to combat the increasing menace of domestic extremism, which is amplified by online radicalization. Drone-deployed precision grenades aid counterterrorism operations by facilitating accurate attacks on high-risk objectives, limiting collateral damage in densely inhabited regions. They diminish tactical risks for personnel by permitting remote engagement, thereby enhancing mission success and tactical efficacy. For instance, the European Country of Origin Information Network, a government agency based in Austria, reported in November 2023, the UK's Prevent Counterterrorism program had received 6,406 referrals in 2022, a 30% increase from the 4,915 referrals in 2021. Hence, the escalating focus on counterterrorism operations is fueling the progress of the drone-launched precision grenade market. Growth in the usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) contributes to the expansion of the market due to improved precision strike competencies and diminished risk to personnel. Unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft systems that function without an onboard human pilot and are remotely or autonomously controlled, are being increasingly adopted. This is due to their potential in delivering real-time surveillance and precision strike capabilities, all the while reducing the risks faced by personnel. These vehicles offer a platform for the deployment of drone-launched precision grenades, enabling precise targeting in high-risk or unreachable areas. They increase operational effectiveness by integrating mobility with precision strike capabilities, lowering personnel risk and expanding mission success. For instance, the State Council of the People's Republic of China, a government agency, reported in March 2024 that approximately 1.27 million unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were registered across the country in 2023, a 32.2% rise from 2022. Therefore, the growth in the usage of unmanned aerial vehicles bolsters the expansion of the drone-launched precision grenade market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Drone-Launched Precision Grenade Market?

Major players in the Drone-Launched Precision Grenade Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China North Industries Group Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Israel Aerospace Indsutries Ltd.

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

• Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

• Hanwha Systems Co Ltd.

• AeroVironment Inc.

• Wild Hornets Ltd.

• Skydio Inc.

• Helsing Technologies Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Drone-Launched Precision Grenade Industry?

Leading businesses involved in the drone-launched precision grenade market are concentrating on innovation, notably in the areas of semi-automatic grenade launchers, which aim to increase precision, reduce the burden on the operator, and facilitate quicker targeting of multiple objectives. A semi-automatic grenade launcher is a type of armament that reloads itself following every shot, so operators can fire consecutive grenades with a single trigger pull per round. For example, Barrett Firearms, an American manufacturer of sniper rifles, unveiled the Squad Support Rifle System (SSRS), a 30 mm semi-automatic grenade launcher, in August 2025 as part of the U.S. Army’s Precision Grenadier System program. This state-of-the-art weapon employs a magazine-fed layout that uses 30×42 mm high-velocity rounds for quick subsequent shots and improved precision compared to older single-shot launchers. It is equipped with advanced fire control optics featuring a digital display and laser rangefinder, and accommodates various programmable munitions, including airburst and counter-drone rounds. The SSRS aims to boost infantry potency, target enemies in cover, and fend off airborne threats, marking a substantial upgrade in military firepower and adaptability.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Drone-Launched Precision Grenade Market

The drone-launched precision grenade market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Single-Use, Reusable

2) By Payload Capacity: Lightweight, Medium, Heavy

3) By Launch Platforms: Fixed-Wing Drones, Rotary-Wing Drones, Hybrid Drones

4) By Application: Military, Law Enforcement, Homeland Security, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Defense Forces, Special Operations, Police Forces, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Use: Fragmentation Grenade, Smoke Grenade, Incendiary Grenade, Explosive Charge, Concussion Grenade

2) By Reusable: Practice Grenade, Training Grenade, Modular Grenade System, Reloadable Explosive Device, Tactical Simulation Grenade

View the full drone-launched precision grenade market report:



Drone-Launched Precision Grenade Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Drone-Launched Precision Grenades, North America emerged as the dominating region in 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report incorporates data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Drone-Launched Precision Grenade Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Combat Drone Global Market Report 2025



Defense Drone Global Market Report 2025



Military Drone Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: