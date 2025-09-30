Entrepreneurship Services Market Expanding With $16.44 Billion At 11.2% CAGR By 2029

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Entrepreneurship services Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for entrepreneurship services has experienced robust growth recently, with projections suggesting an increase from $9.64 billion in 2024 to $10.75 billion in 2025. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include the digital transformation wave, the emergence of the gig economy, greater availability of funds, government initiatives for startups, and expansion of e-commerce systems.

In the forthcoming years, the market for entrepreneurship services is projected to experience significant growth, expanding to a size of $16.44 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.2%. The strong growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the implementation of AI and automation, the surge in the culture of remote work, the need for sustainable business models, development of digital payment platforms, and the rise in entrepreneurship learning initiatives. The period is also expected to witness trends like platform-centric service provision, personalized mentorship and advice, incorporation of blockchain technology, prioritized mental health support for entrepreneurs, and the emergence of hybrid models of incubators and accelerators.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Entrepreneurship services Market?

The rise in startups is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the entrepreneurship services market. Startups, which are newly formed companies designed to deliver innovative products or services to meet market needs, are on the rise mainly due to ease of access to financing. Resources like venture capital, angel investments, and crowdfunding platforms have simplified the process for entrepreneurs to obtain the necessary funding to commence and expand their new businesses. As the number of start-up companies rises, so does the need for entrepreneurship services. These burgeoning businesses require skilled assistance in fields such as business planning, legal compliance, financing strategies, and digital marketing to expedite their progress and competitive edge. For example, a report by the Center for American Progress, a US-based advocacy group, showed that the number of startups (companies less than a year old) leaped to 480,000 in 2022 and 2023, exceeding its pre-Great Recession levels for the first time in March 2024. Therefore, the growing number of startups is aiding the development of the entrepreneurship services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Entrepreneurship services Market?

Major players in the Entrepreneurship services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon Inc.

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Visa Inc.

• SAP SE

• Salesforce Inc.

• Startupbootcamp B.V.

• 500 Startups Management Company L.L.C.

• Plug and Play LLC.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Entrepreneurship services Industry?

Key enterprises in the entrepreneurship service sector are concentrating on creating progressive solutions like AI-powered advisory platforms to enhance decision-making processes, offer custom growth tactics, and boost operational efficacy for startups and small firms. These AI-empowered platforms, acting as digital mediums, harness the power of artificial intelligence to scrutinize business data and provide immediate insights, strategic counsel, and automated assistance. They aid entrepreneurs by demystifying intricate decision-making, spotting growth prospects, and diminishing dependence on manual consultancy amenities. For instance, Grant Thornton LLP, a UK-based professional service supplier, rolled out its Enterprise and Small and Medium Businesses Services offering in February 2025. This service uses AI-informed advisory features to deliver individualized strategic advice, expedite business decisions, and promote growth for rapidly evolving businesses across the UK. The latest service fuses advanced digital mechanisms, including AI and automation, to assess clients' financial and operational data in real time for more precise forecasting, risk analysis, and chance spotting. The offering is tailored to serve as an expansion of the client's squad, delivering consistent assistance in areas like global development, regulatory adherence, talent recruitment, and tax strategy.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Entrepreneurship services Market Segments

The entrepreneurship services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Consulting, Training And Development, Financial Services, Marketing Services, Other Service Types

2) By Technology Utilization: Online Services, Software Tools, Social Media Platforms

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: Startups, Established Businesses, Educational Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Consulting: Business Strategy Consulting, Legal Advisory Services, Operational Consulting, Technology Consulting, Human Resources Consulting

2) By Training And Development: Entrepreneurial Skills Training, Leadership Development Programs, Business Planning Workshops, Soft Skills Training, Technical Skills Training

3) By Financial Services: Startup Funding Assistance, Loan Advisory Services, Investment Management, Financial Planning Services, Accounting And Bookkeeping

4) By Marketing Services: Brand Development, Digital Marketing Services, Market Research And Analysis, Public Relations Services, Advertising Campaign Management

5) By Other Service Types: Networking Events, Co-Working Space Access, Incubation And Acceleration Support, Government Liaison Services, Mentorship Programs

Which Regions Are Dominating The Entrepreneurship services Market Landscape?

In the Entrepreneurship Services Global Market Report 2025, North America led the market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The regions incorporated in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

