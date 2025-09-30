Scrapercity Launches The Unlimited Apollo Scraper After Apify Ban A Faster, Smarter, And 94% Cheaper Solution

MENAFN - GetNews)



ScraperCity LogoFollowing Apify's Apollo scraper shutdown, ScraperCity unveils a cloud-based replacement with AI search generation and unlimited runs.

San Francisco, CA - September 29, 2025 - After Apify banned all Apollo scrapers from its marketplace, ScraperCity has launched The Unlimited Apollo Scraper - a cloud-based replacement built to restore what thousands of outbound teams lost overnight. The new platform delivers verified B2B contacts faster, smarter, and 94% cheaper than legacy tools.

The Unlimited Apollo Scraper runs at just $0.0039 per lead - compared to $0.07 from Apify's replacement tool - keeping large-scale data access affordable for sales and growth teams. Users can paste any Apollo search URL, choose how many contacts to extract, and receive a perfectly formatted CSV in minutes.

A new built-in AI URL Generator also allows users to create smart Apollo searches instantly - without needing an Apollo account at all. By describing their target audience in plain language (for example:“CMOs at SaaS companies in Austin”), users can generate optimized Apollo search URLs and scrape verified leads directly through ScraperCity's cloud backend.

“After the ban, growth teams needed something better - not another patchwork scraper,” said a ScraperCity spokesperson.“The Unlimited Apollo Scraper gives users full control - no setup, no throttles, no downtime.”

Running entirely on ScraperCity's global infrastructure, the tool eliminates the need for local installs, browser extensions, or proxy management. Each extraction executes in the cloud, ensuring stable delivery regardless of search size or complexity.

Key capabilities include:



Unlimited runs - launch as many searches as needed, anytime.

Pay only for successful results - transparent, scalable pricing.

AI-powered search creation - no Apollo account required.

Instant CSV exports - formatted for CRMs and enrichment tools. Cloud-based reliability - unaffected by third-party platform changes.

