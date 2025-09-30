Cooler Autumn Conditions Through Thursday, Slight Warm-Up Friday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- A mild autumn pattern is settling over the Kingdom, with temperatures slipping slightly on Tuesday and bringing moderate conditions to most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain relatively hot.Low clouds are expected, and northwesterly winds will turn active at times, raising dust in desert areas, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.The cooling trend will deepen Wednesday and Thursday, with pleasant autumn weather over the high mountain areas and moderate conditions elsewhere. Low clouds will continue to appear, with northwesterly winds occasionally picking up.By Friday, temperatures will rebound slightly to reach seasonal averages. Autumn-like conditions will persist across most regions, while relatively hot weather lingers in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by some mid-level clouds and moderate winds shifting between northeast and northwest.On Tuesday, highs are expected at 29 C and lows of 17 C in eastern Amman, and 27 C and 15 C in western Amman. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range between 25 C and 16 C, while the Sharah highlands will record 24 C and 13 C.Desert areas will see 32 C and 16 C, and the plains 28 C and 15 C. The northern Jordan Valley will record 36 C and 19 C, the southern Jordan Valley 36 C and 24 C, and both the Dead Sea and Aqaba 35 C and 24 C.