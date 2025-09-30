Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And 'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley's Viral Selfie Steals Spotlight Check Here

Paris Fashion Week 2025 is off to a dazzling start as Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to the runway as the ambassador of a leading global cosmetic brand. Known for her poise and powerful global presence, Aishwarya's appearance is already creating waves, and this time, she's sharing the spotlight with none other than British-Indian actress Simone Ashley.

Simone Ashley Shares Viral Selfie with Aishwarya

Best known for her breakout role in Bridgerton, Simone took to Instagram just hours before the event to post a behind-the-scenes selfie with Aishwarya. The image, showing both stars dressed in striking black ensembles, went viral almost instantly. Captured in a shared vanity space, the photo exudes elegance, confidence, and camaraderie, a moment fans are calling“iconic.”

Fashion Week with a Purpose

This unexpected yet delightful pairing of two global South Asian stars has amplified excitement for the fashion week, which has, since its 2017 inception, grown into a platform for empowerment, inclusivity, and cultural celebration.

Aaradhya Joins Her Mother in Paris

Aishwarya, who arrived in Paris with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, continues to inspire with her consistent presence at international events. Aaradhya, often seen accompanying her mother, has become a familiar and admired face at such global gatherings.

Cultural Pride on the Red Carpet

Earlier this year, Aishwarya turned heads at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a Gaurav Gupta Couture gown, hand-embroidered in shimmering tones and paired with a Banarasi brocade cape woven in Varanasi, reinforcing her role as a cultural ambassador.

The Glamour Continues

While Aishwarya's next film project remains under wraps, her fashion journey remains in full bloom. As the world tunes into Paris Fashion Week 2025, her reunion with the runway, alongside rising star Simone Ashley, marks a celebration of style, heritage, and global sisterhood.