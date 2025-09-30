3 Reasons Why CM Punk May Stay Off WWE TV Until After Crown Jewel

CM Punk's absence from WWE programming has fans talking. Here are three reasons why his return may not happen until after Crown Jewel.

CM Punk has never been the type to quietly stand in the background. With Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns expected to dominate the spotlight on RAW in the coming weeks, Punk would inevitably be pushed into a supporting role. That doesn't align with his persona or his value. Rather than risk diluting his aura, it makes more sense for him to step away until the dust settles after Crown Jewel.

The World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is already locked into a high‐profile clash with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. With that match set, there's no logical way to insert Punk into the title picture right now. Forcing him into a side feud would feel unnecessary and weaken the impact of his eventual storyline. Punk's character thrives on purpose, and at this moment, there isn't a natural fit for him on TV.

While Punk's presence always boosts ratings, Monday Night RAW doesn't actually need him at the moment. Roman Reigns is being promoted for Crown Jewel: Perth, and Cody Rhodes will likely appear regularly to build his showdown with Rollins. With those names carrying the load, Punk can afford to recharge away from the cameras. His absence now only makes his eventual return feel bigger.