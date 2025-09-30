PHOTOS: Kajol Shares Glimpses Of Saptami Puja With Jaya Bachchan And Rani Mukerji
Navratri is being celebrated nationwide, with devotees worshiping the Goddess. In North Mumbai, the Bengali community is hosting grand Durga Puja celebrations. Bollywood star Kajol shared photos from the vibrant Saptami Puja.
The Bengali community in Mumbai is grandly celebrating Durga Puja. Kajol and Jaya Bachchan attended the Saptami Puja on Monday. Kajol also shared some photos on her Instagram.
At the Saptami Puja, Kajol was seen posing with her younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji. On this occasion, both sisters were seen in traditional looks.
Kajol performed Saptami Puja and sought blessings from Goddess Durga. She seemed completely absorbed in devotion, worshiping the Goddess with full faith.
Kajol was seen posing with Rani Mukerji at the Saptami Puja. While Kajol was seen in a cream-white saree, Rani wore a kajari-colored saree.
At the Saptami Puja, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji were seen with their cousin Ayan Mukerji. The three of them posed smiling for the photographers.
Vatsal Sheth arrived at the Saptami Puja with his wife Ishita Dutta and their son. On this occasion, Kajol posed with the whole family.
