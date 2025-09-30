Why Echostar Stock Jumped Nearly 9% After-Hours Today

EchoStar shares rose nearly 9% in Monday's extended session as traders reacted to a report of the potential sale of wireless spectrum to telecom giant Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ).

After settling Monday's regular session up 0.27% at $73.65, EcoStar stock climbed 8.49% after-hours, while Verizon's stock edged up merely 0.09% in the extended session.

A Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, stated that Verizon was in talks with EchoStar, a satellite TV and wireless services provider, to purchase its AWS-3 licenses, which are crucial for carrying 5G wireless signals.

EchoStar had already sold some of the airwaves to Verizon's peer AT & T (T) and Elon Musk's SpaceX, in a bid to resolve a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) probe over whether it has met its 5G buildout obligations and spectrum use.

Citing regulatory filings by EchoStar, the report said the AWS-3 spectrum has a carrying amount of $9.8 billion. The company has sold wireless spectrum to AT & T and SpaceX at prices well over the carrying value, it added. While AT & T paid $23 billion in cash for EchoStar's low- and mid-band spectrum licenses, SpaceX expended $17 billion.

EchoStar, which acquired a significant chunk of wireless spectrum with the intention of becoming a fourth major carrier in the U.S., has now toned down its ambitions. It was now looking to offer its Boost mobile phone service using a hybrid model, which would partly utilize AT & T's network.

SATS sentiment and message colume as of 10:45 p.m. ET, Sept. 29 | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward EchoStar stock remained 'neutral' (53/100) as of late Monday, and the message volume, though ticking up slightly, lingered at 'low' levels. Meanwhile, Verizon stock elicited 'bearish' sentiment (34/100) from among users of the platform, and the message volume on the stream was 'normal.'

VZ sentiment and message colume as of 10:45 p.m. ET, Sept. 29 | source: Stocktwits

EchoStar's stock has soared over 220% for the year-to-date period, while Verizon is up a more modest 14%.

