Why Echostar Stock Jumped Nearly 9% After-Hours Today
EchoStar shares rose nearly 9% in Monday's extended session as traders reacted to a report of the potential sale of wireless spectrum to telecom giant Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ).
After settling Monday's regular session up 0.27% at $73.65, EcoStar stock climbed 8.49% after-hours, while Verizon's stock edged up merely 0.09% in the extended session.
A Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, stated that Verizon was in talks with EchoStar, a satellite TV and wireless services provider, to purchase its AWS-3 licenses, which are crucial for carrying 5G wireless signals.
EchoStar had already sold some of the airwaves to Verizon's peer AT & T (T) and Elon Musk's SpaceX, in a bid to resolve a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) probe over whether it has met its 5G buildout obligations and spectrum use.
Citing regulatory filings by EchoStar, the report said the AWS-3 spectrum has a carrying amount of $9.8 billion. The company has sold wireless spectrum to AT & T and SpaceX at prices well over the carrying value, it added. While AT & T paid $23 billion in cash for EchoStar's low- and mid-band spectrum licenses, SpaceX expended $17 billion.
EchoStar, which acquired a significant chunk of wireless spectrum with the intention of becoming a fourth major carrier in the U.S., has now toned down its ambitions. It was now looking to offer its Boost mobile phone service using a hybrid model, which would partly utilize AT & T's network.SATS sentiment and message colume as of 10:45 p.m. ET, Sept. 29 | source: Stocktwits
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward EchoStar stock remained 'neutral' (53/100) as of late Monday, and the message volume, though ticking up slightly, lingered at 'low' levels. Meanwhile, Verizon stock elicited 'bearish' sentiment (34/100) from among users of the platform, and the message volume on the stream was 'normal.'VZ sentiment and message colume as of 10:45 p.m. ET, Sept. 29 | source: Stocktwits
EchoStar's stock has soared over 220% for the year-to-date period, while Verizon is up a more modest 14%.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment