OG Box Office Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's Film Slows Down After Record-Breaking Start - Check Here
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG broke box office records with a strong opening, but its fifth-day earnings dipped on Monday, showing a slowdown after the weekend, according to sacnilk.
South superstar Pawan Kalyan is making headlines with his latest film OG, which is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Released on September 25, the film has received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences. Fans are praising the action sequences, storyline, and Pawan Kalyan's powerful on-screen presence.
Pawan Kalyan's OG has completed 5 days at the box office, but its earnings are starting to decline. The film collected ₹7.50 crore on its first Monday, which is noticeably lower compared to the strong collections over the weekend.
Pawan Kalyan's film OG has collected ₹147.70 crore in India. Worldwide, it has earned ₹227 crore. The film's earnings might see a jump over the weekend.
On Monday, OG's Telugu version had an 18.34% overall occupancy. Night shows were highest at 21.83%, followed by evening (19.24%), afternoon (19.03%), and morning (13.24%).
Per Sacnilk, OG has earned ₹227 crore worldwide. Its net collection in India is ₹140.2 crore, with an overseas collection of ₹58.95 crore. India's gross is ₹168.05 crore.
OG opened with ₹63.75 crore, followed by ₹18.45 crore on Day 2. Day 3 and Day 4 (Saturday and Sunday) each brought in ₹18.5 crore, while Day 5 collected ₹7.50 crore, marking a strong opening week overall.
