Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Whether She Is Open To Playing The Role Of Alia Bhatt's Mother

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Sep 29 (IANS) Actress-singer-writer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, best known for her iconic performance in the 90s film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, has revealed whether she would be open to playing the role of Alia Bhatt's mother.

In a candid chat with IANS, the Suchitra revealed how she is okay and perfectly up for playing mummy roles but why she refuses to settle for being“only” the heroine's mother.

“Oh, I get a lot of offers to play the mother's role!” exclaimed Suchitra.

“The minute people call and say 'heroine's mummy' or 'hero's mummy,' I bang the phone down. That's not how you describe a role,” said Krishnamoorthy.

“It shows they are just satellite parts, not central to the story,” Suchitra said, adding cheekily.

Ask her if she's open to playing a mother to Bollywood heroines like Alia Bhatt, Suchitra says,“I don't want to be offered just Alia Bhatt's mummy or anyone else's mummy. Give me something meaningful, and then I will listen.”

The actress explained that she's happy to play her age or even older as long as the role has depth.“I can play a 150-year-old character as well. I don't care. What matters is content and character, not labels,” she quipped.

Suchitra, who is also mother to aspiring singer-songwriter and actress Kaveri Kapoor, insists she has no vanity about being a mom on screen, but the role must be written with substance.

She added“If the character has conflict, purpose and presence in the story, I will take it. Otherwise, no!”

Her strong words come at a time when several senior actresses are being slaughtered into stereotypical roles of mothers and grandmothers to top stars like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Jahnvi Kapoor.

Suchitra's sharp take has already sparked chatter in the industry circles about how female actors are described and pitched roles in mainstream cinema. With her trademark candour, she's sending a message loud and clear that If Bollywood wants Suchitra Krishnamoorthy back on screen, they will have to do better than just the heroine's“mummy”.

–IANS

rd/