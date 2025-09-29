Seventh Belt And Road Initiative Short Video Competition Holds Awards Ceremony

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The awards ceremony and creator conference of the Seventh Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition concluded in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on September 28.

Since its launch in April, the competition has attracted nearly 2,000 entries from over 130 countries and regions. After a rigorous three-stage selection process, 161 works stood out and received awards. Additionally, six institutions were honored with Outstanding Organizer Awards.

The awards ceremony was attended by officials, experts, scholars and corporate representatives, including Liu Biwei, Vice President of the China Public Diplomacy Association; Zhang Yihao, Deputy Director of the News Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC); Wang Wenbin, Lead Scholar and Dean of the School of Journalism and New Media, Xi'an Jiaotong University; Shan Chengbiao, General Manager of Global Times Online; Li Yanping, Deputy Director of the Corporate Culture Department, China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. (CSG).

Liu emphasized in his speech that high quality Belt and Road cooperation requires both "hard connectivity" of infrastructure and the deepening of "soft connectivity" through people-to-people exchanges. He affirmed the competition's role as a key platform for civilizational dialogue and expressed hope that it would inspire more people to become witnesses, narrators, and participants in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Wu Peng, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of South Africa, Dai Qingli, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Bulgaria, and Li Ming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Serbia, extended their warm congratulations on the success of the competition via videos. They looked back on the fruitful cooperation between the host countries and China under the BRI, highlighting that the event has vividly captured the dynamism of win-win collaboration while promoting mutual learning and people-to-people bonds among nations.

Wang spoke highly of the significance of the Seventh Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition. He remarked that by aligning with the trend of intelligent media and using imagery to transcend cultural barriers, this event represents an innovative expression of the Silk Road spirit in the digital era.

Shan noted that over the past seven years, the competition has matured into a cultural bridge connecting more than a hundred countries across civilizations. These short videos honor the dedication of contributors, showcase green development practices, and deepen mutual understanding among civilizations. He encouraged more creators to tell compelling stories of high quality Belt and Road cooperation to foster further collaboration.

Li highlighted that the competition entries fully demonstrated the dynamic practices of high quality Belt and Road cooperation. She shared that while advancing international energy collaborations, CSG is committed to promoting mutual learning and facilitating international exchanges and communication. As part of this effort, she stated the company looks forward to strengthening exchanges with all parties to better tell China's stories through its corporate practices.

Two symposiums titled "A New Stage of High-Quality Development: The Global Narrative of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Value of Short Videos" and "Youth Power and Future Visions: The Inheritance and Innovation of the Belt and Road Spirit in Short Videos" were held during the creator conference. Content creators, based on their own practices, discussed how to utilize short videos as an emerging medium to promote cultural exchanges, and shared their experiences and reflections on technology-enabled short video creation, providing valuable insights and perspectives for the attendees.

Themed "Together, for a Brighter Future," the event was sponsored by the China Public Diplomacy Association and Global Times Online, with support from the News Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Royal Embassy of Cambodia in China, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of South Africa, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Bulgaria, and Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Serbia.

The event was co-organized by the Office of the Cyberspace Affairs Commission of CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee, Office of the Cyberspace Affairs Commission of CPC Wuxi Municipal Committee, Foreign Affairs Office of Wuxi Municipal People's Government, Publicity Department of the CPC Wuxi Xishan District Committee, Wuxi Daily Group, Wuxi Radio and TV Station, Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China, Ningbo University, and Center for Cambodian Studies of Beijing Foreign Studies University. The Awards Ceremony and Creator Conference of the event received support from CSG.









