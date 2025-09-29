Enterprise Imaging Information Technology (IT) Market Set To Reach $3.89 Billion By 2029

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Enterprise Imaging Information Technology (IT) Market Through 2025?

The market size for enterprise imaging IT has seen a swift expansion in recent years. The field is projected to increase from a worth of $2.10 billion in 2024 to $2.39 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The notable growth seen in the past years is a result of various factors including a surge in demand for unified imaging archives, an escalation in the number of diagnostic imaging processes, the rise in cloud-based imaging solutions, a shift towards value-based and integrated care models, and an augmentation in government initiatives.

The market size for information technology (IT) in the enterprise imaging sector is projected to undergo swift expansion in the upcoming years, aiming to hit $3.89 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The upsurge within the prediction period can be linked to the growing enthusiasm towards cloud-based enterprise imaging solutions, rising requirement for remote access to imaging data, increasing need for workflow automation in radiology, and a surge in multi-specialty and multi-site imaging network deployments. Key trends to look out for during this estimated period include advancement in cloud-native imaging platforms, the emergence of unified imaging and reporting systems, the rise of artificial intelligence-driven diagnostic support, progress in zero-footprint universal viewers, and the creation of standards-based interoperability frameworks.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Enterprise Imaging Information Technology (IT) Market?

The escalation in the number of medical imaging procedures is anticipated to drive the expansion of the enterprise imaging IT market in the future. Medical imaging procedures are non-invasive methods utilized to generate intricate images of internal body structures that aid in diagnosis, observation, and treatment planning. This surge in medical imaging procedures is due to the rising occurrence of chronic illnesses necessitating the need for precise diagnostic tools enabling prompt detection, efficient monitoring, and enhanced treatment outcomes. The enterprise imaging IT eases the central management of medical images from diverse modalities facilitating secure access, uncomplicated collaboration, and refined clinical decision-making. For example, the National Health Service disclosed in December 2022 that the number of imaging tests performed in England ascended by 26% to 44.0 million in the year that ended in March 2022, up from 34.9 million the previous year. Hence, the escalation in the number of medical imaging procedures is fueling the expansion of the enterprise imaging IT market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Enterprise Imaging Information Technology (IT) Market?

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Enterprise Imaging Information Technology (IT) Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the enterprise imaging IT market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, such as cloud-based enterprise image management platforms, to promote cooperation among healthcare providers and facilitate the secure exchange of images across various facilities. A cloud-based enterprise image management platform is a framework that provides secure access, easy sharing, and decreases infrastructure costs for healthcare providers by storing and categorizing medical images in the cloud. For example, in November 2024, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a medical imaging equipment company based in the US, launched Exa Enterprise - a cloud-based enterprise imaging solution designed specifically for hospitals of up to 500 beds and large imaging centers. Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) HealthImaging platform, it incorporates a cutting-edge PACS and RIS core with top-of-the-line third-party technologies, such as, business intelligence, AI-enabled workflow orchestration, vendor-neutral archives (VNA), and vocal and reporting features. This expandable, internet-based solution reinforces data protection, quickens image access, and smoothens medical image management, ultimately enhancing clinical effectiveness and patient care in various imaging specialties.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Enterprise Imaging Information Technology (IT) Market

The enterprise imaging information technology (IT) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Services, Software

2) By Modality: X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging, Endoscopy, Mammography, Fluoroscopy, Echocardiography, Other Modalities

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

4) By Application: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Clinical Research

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics And Outpatient Setting, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Medtech Companies, Research And Academia, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Imaging Servers, Storage Systems, Workstations, Networking Equipment, Display Monitors

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Integration Services

3) By Software: Picture Archiving And Communication Systems, Vendor Neutral Archives, Radiology Information Systems, Imaging Analytics Software, Workflow Management Software

Global Enterprise Imaging Information Technology (IT) Market - Regional Insights

In the Enterprise Imaging Information Technology (IT) Global Market Report for 2025, North America was identified as the market leader in 2024. Anticipations are for Asia-Pacific to experience the most robust growth in the forecasted period. Areas that the report encompasses include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

