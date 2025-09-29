The bright character of MINI: Countryman S is available at MINI AVTODOM now
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The updated MINI Countryman S is presented at the MINI AVTODOM dealership. The new model embodies the bright character of the brand. It retains the signature combination of practicality, comfort and impeccable style.
This version of the crossover is designed for those who value freedom and individuality. The updated exterior design of the MINI Countryman S 2025 with expressive body lines, modern LED headlights and exclusive wheel rims emphasizes the character of the owner. The compact crossover is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo engine with a power of 241 hp. The improved suspension provides balanced dynamics and a high level of comfort when driving on any road. The car accelerates to 100 km per hour in 6.2 seconds. Fuel consumption in the combined cycle is 8.7 liters per kilometer. The trunk volume is 1590 liters. Dimensions of the car: length - 4.44 m, width - 1.84 m, height - 1.64 m.
The car is equipped with modern assistants: blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and collision avoidance system. The driver assistance system and various driving modes make it possible to adapt the car to the individual driver's preferences and operating conditions.
In addition, the MINI Countryman S 2025 features a wide range of options for personalization in accordance with the tastes and needs of the car owner. This makes the MINI Countryman S 2025 not just a car, but the embodiment of individuality and lifestyle.
MINI is the choice of those who value quality, style and dynamism on every trip. The recognizable design and dynamic character make these cars popular among young people and fans of an active lifestyle. Each MINI is the embodiment of innovation and quality. It gives unforgettable emotions from driving. These cars are easy to drive and emphasize the individuality of their owner. It allows expressing your style.
"MINI is the perfect choice for city trips and for longer routes. The cars combine compactness with power and reliability. This is the new MINI Countryman S, which is now available at our MINI dealership AVTODOM", - Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West division said.
