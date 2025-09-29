The HONGQI brand, presented in HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok, became the official car of the Victory Parade in Beijing
(MENAFN- Abtodom) A grand parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II was held in Beijing in September. The solemn event became a symbol of the memory of veterans of China and Russia. HONGQI cars, presented in HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok, were traditionally used to accompany honored guests and top officials of the state. This emphasized the high status of the brand.
The flagship models HONGQI H9 and HQ9 and the premium bus GUOYUE REEV were presented on the streets of the capital of China. GUOYUE REEV debuted at this important ceremony. These cars have become the embodiment of China's national heritage. These combine a high level of executive class comfort and advanced technologies.
The HONGQI brand has become an integral part of state events for 67 years. HONGQI cars were originally intended for the country's top officials. These cars still play an important role in parades, forums and official receptions. HONGQI has come a long way from the first limousines to modern models in almost seventy years. These cars combine Chinese traditions and innovative technologies.
HONGQI continues to actively develop in the Russian market today. A wide range of models of the brand is presented in the dealership center HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok: from executive sedans H5, H6, H9 to premium crossovers HS3, HS5, HS7, HS3 and innovative electric models E-HS9. Customers can be sure of a high level of service that meets international standards.
"We offer customers at HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok premium cars and a high level of service in the best traditions of the HONGQI brand. It is important for us that each visit to the dealership becomes a special experience, confirming the values of quality, reliability and respect for our customers", - commented Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South division.
The flagship models HONGQI H9 and HQ9 and the premium bus GUOYUE REEV were presented on the streets of the capital of China. GUOYUE REEV debuted at this important ceremony. These cars have become the embodiment of China's national heritage. These combine a high level of executive class comfort and advanced technologies.
The HONGQI brand has become an integral part of state events for 67 years. HONGQI cars were originally intended for the country's top officials. These cars still play an important role in parades, forums and official receptions. HONGQI has come a long way from the first limousines to modern models in almost seventy years. These cars combine Chinese traditions and innovative technologies.
HONGQI continues to actively develop in the Russian market today. A wide range of models of the brand is presented in the dealership center HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok: from executive sedans H5, H6, H9 to premium crossovers HS3, HS5, HS7, HS3 and innovative electric models E-HS9. Customers can be sure of a high level of service that meets international standards.
"We offer customers at HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok premium cars and a high level of service in the best traditions of the HONGQI brand. It is important for us that each visit to the dealership becomes a special experience, confirming the values of quality, reliability and respect for our customers", - commented Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South division.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment