Exclusive conditions for purchasing the flagship SUV EXEED VX are available at EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The EXEED brand took the leading position in premium car sales in Russia in 2025. The share of crossovers and SUVs in the Russian new passenger car market was 71.8%. This is a new historical record. The flagship SUV EXEED VX of 2024 is presented at the dealerships EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek. Customers can take advantage of special offers and become the owner of a car with a benefit of up to 1 million rubles.
EXEED VX is a full-size six- and seven-seater SUV. The car is equipped with advanced online services and a remote control function via the EXEED Connect mobile application. This allows the owner to control various functions of the car remotely.
The design of the SUV combines expressive dynamics and elegance. The interior is made using Nappa leather and natural veneer. This creates an atmosphere of comfort and premium. Three displays on the front panel form a full-fledged digital command center. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor provides performance of multimedia systems. It supports online maps, navigation and multimedia.
The Lion Melody sound system with 23 speakers creates a voluminous acoustic space. The technology of the EXEED VX is supported by a powerful two-liter turbocharged 2.0 TGDI engine with a capacity of 249 hp and a torque of 385 N m. It works in tandem with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Dimensions of the car: length - 4.97 m; width - 1.94 m; height — 1.79 m.
"Customers of EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek can purchase the flagship SUV EXEED VX on truly attractive terms. We are confident that this offer will be in demand among buyers who value a combination of technology and comfort," – the press service of AVTODOM Group commented.
