EGF Unveils 2025/26 Order Of Merit: New Pathways For UAE Golfers Khaleej Times

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) has unveiled its 2025/26 Order of Merit, introducing new pathways, incentives, and categories that promise to reshape the future of the game in the UAE.

For the elite, the rewards are unprecedented. The Men's Champion will earn three starts on the HotelPlanner Tour, including two on home soil, while the runner-up secures two starts locally. On the women's side, the Ladies' Champion will receive two starts on the Ladies European Tour, with the runner-up awarded one, providing invaluable exposure to top-tier competition.

Recommended For You

But the EGF's vision extends well beyond the professional tier. At the grassroots level, the National Par-3 League will continue to act as an accessible stepping stone, drawing newcomers into the game.

This season, a new twist has been added: winners of certain Par-3 League and Junior Order of Merit categories will qualify for a special one-day match play event, pitting juniors from Dubai against peers from across the emirates. The initiative aims to create not just competition, but also lasting connections across the UAE's golfing community.

The junior calendar will also see the Golf Sixes Final staged alongside the Challenge Tour's season-ending event in March, ensuring the next generation of golfers share the stage with Order of Merit winners and international professionals.

Another highlight is the return of the Viya Golf Trophy (formerly the Dubai Golf Trophy), which celebrates over 25 years of tradition. This iconic event will once again showcase the best of UAE golf, with teams selected directly from the Men's and Ladies' Order of Merit standings.

To widen participation further, two new categories, Mid-Amateurs and Seniors, have been added to the season-long calendar, ensuring that golfers of all ages and stages have a competitive platform.

General Abdulla Alhashmi, President of the Emirates Golf Federation, underlined the Federation's vision: '"We have a vision at the Emirates Golf Federation to provide a platform for every golfer of every age, no matter who you are.

"Our goal is to create accessible opportunities here in the UAE, making it the focal point for golf in the Middle East. This is not only good for the sport, but also for golf tourism, and it creates more opportunities for young aspiring athletes to stay in their home country to study while being exposed to these amazing opportunities."

Kieren Pratt, EGF's Operations Director, added: "This has been something we've been working towards for the past 12 months, so to see it come to fruition and for more pieces of the puzzle to come together is fantastic.

"We are confident these opportunities will only grow from strength to strength, and we look forward to what the years ahead will bring for both the Emirates Golf Federation and the country."

The 2025/26 season promises to blend elite opportunity with grassroots accessibility, reinforcing the EGF's role in shaping golf's future both locally and regionally.

For more information, visit .