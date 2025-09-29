Dubai Woman Overcomes PCOS To Become A Mother - Preserved Embryos Give Her A Second Chance

Thousands of women across the world live with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) without even knowing it. In fact, nearly 70% of cases go undiagnosed, even though PCOS is one of the leading causes of infertility. This September, as the world observes PCOS Awareness Month, Orchid Fertility Dubai - one of the region's most trusted names in reproductive health and a leading IVF clinic based in Dubai Healthcare City - is urging women to pay closer attention to the signs of this condition.

PCOS, sometimes referred to as PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Disease), is the most common hormonal disorder, affecting about 10–15% of women globally. Around 30% of women facing infertility are impacted by PCOS, which can make conceiving naturally extremely difficult. While there is no permanent cure, lifestyle interventions, dietary management, and in some cases, surgical procedures can help manage the condition.

Recommended For You

When it comes to fertility support, options such as ovulation induction, artificial insemination, and IVF provide women with tailored solutions depending on the severity of their condition and individual needs.

PCOS often goes unnoticed because its symptoms can be mistaken for everyday issues. Irregular periods, weight gain, acne, excessive hair growth, or even hair thinning on the scalp may all point to PCOS. But it doesn't stop there - the condition is also linked to diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver, and certain types of cancer later in life.

“Too many women dismiss the signs or delay seeking help until it's too late,” said Dr. Partha Sarathi Das, Deputy Director and Consultant in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Orchid Fertility.“PCOS doesn't just affect fertility - it can affect a woman's entire life. The earlier we diagnose, the more options we can give her to protect her health and her ability to have children.”

For many women with PCOS, conceiving naturally can be extremely difficult. While lifestyle changes and medications may help in some cases, treatments such as ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination (IUI), or IVF can offer real hope, often becoming the most effective pathway to achieve pregnancy.

Dr. Das recalls one of his patients in Dubai who had battled PCOS for decades. In her early 40s, after years of trying everything else, she came to Orchid Fertility almost ready to give up.“At that age, fertility is already on the decline. When you add PCOS to the picture, the chances of conceiving naturally become very slim. We guided her through, and not only did she achieve a successful pregnancy, but she was also able to freeze healthy embryos for the future. Today, she is a proud mother and, at 44, is considering expanding her family using the embryos she preserved earlier. That's the true strength of advanced fertility treatments-it gave her the chance to have a child with embryos created from her younger, healthier eggs. And because she made that decision early, she doesn't need to go through another IVF cycle-she can simply use her frozen embryos to conceive again.”

Stories like these, Dr. Das says, are why doctors need to talk more openly about recommending appropriate fertility options for women with PCOS.“It's not just a treatment - it's hope, it's choice, and it's about saving women from years of emotional exhaustion.”