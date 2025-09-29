Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Le Gourmet At Galeries Lafayette Introduces Private Hands-On Cooking Masterclasses

Le Gourmet At Galeries Lafayette Introduces Private Hands-On Cooking Masterclasses


2025-09-29 11:18:50
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette has launched private cooking masterclasses - a unique and interactive culinary experience where guests roll up their sleeves and learn the art of cooking alongside its expert chefs - from sushi making and dumpling workshops to fresh pasta and pizza classes. Participants will enjoy a fun, educational, and delicious adventure.

Details:

Recommended For You

. Hands-on workshops guided by Le Gourmet's expert chefs

. Prices starting at AED 150 per person, inclusive of selected beverages

. Guests get to enjoy their own creations afterwards

Private Group Bookings:

. Available for groups of 15 guests and above

. Tailor your experience by choosing a class of your choice (Arabic, Italian, Indian or Asian cuisines)

. Perfect for all ages and occasions

. Corporate team building events

. Social gatherings & networking events

. Birthday parties (kids & adults alike)

MENAFN29092025000049011007ID1110127916

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search