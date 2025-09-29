Le Gourmet At Galeries Lafayette Introduces Private Hands-On Cooking Masterclasses
Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette has launched private cooking masterclasses - a unique and interactive culinary experience where guests roll up their sleeves and learn the art of cooking alongside its expert chefs - from sushi making and dumpling workshops to fresh pasta and pizza classes. Participants will enjoy a fun, educational, and delicious adventure.
. Hands-on workshops guided by Le Gourmet's expert chefs
. Prices starting at AED 150 per person, inclusive of selected beverages
. Guests get to enjoy their own creations afterwards
Private Group Bookings:
. Available for groups of 15 guests and above
. Tailor your experience by choosing a class of your choice (Arabic, Italian, Indian or Asian cuisines)
. Perfect for all ages and occasions
. Corporate team building events
. Social gatherings & networking events
. Birthday parties (kids & adults alike)
