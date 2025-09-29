Here Are 5 Reasons To Experience Autumn In Armenia This Year

Autumn in Armenia is the ideal season to explore the country's natural beauty, culture, and flavors. Mild weather, crisp air, and fewer crowds make October and November perfect months for discovering Armenia at its most vibrant. Here are five reasons why 2025 is the season to visit.

1. Skies full of colour

From 11 to 15 October, the“Discover Armenia from the Sky” International Hot Air Balloon Festival fills Yerevan's Republic Square and other regions with balloons from around the world. Clear autumn skies create stunning sunsets, ideal for photography. For extra adventure, travelers can go paragliding over Lake Sevan or the Azat Reservoir, enjoying a breathtaking perspective of Armenia's colorful autumn landscapes.

2. Outdoor escapes in nature

Armenia's landscapes are at their most breathtaking in autumn, when forests blaze with shades of red, orange, and gold. Dilijan National Park offers scenic forest trails to Lake Parz, where visitors can try ziplining, boat rides, or hiking, and even stop at the Red Deer Breeding Centre to feed the deer.

In the Lori region, Stepanavan Dendropark showcases over 500 plant species in brilliant fall colors. For those seeking relaxation, a road trip to Jermuk, the country's best-known spa town, is a must. Famous for its mineral waters and health resorts, Jermuk is surrounded by gorges, waterfalls, and mountain vistas where nature reigns supreme. Visitors can unwind in spa retreats, explore hiking trails, or marvel at the Jermuk Waterfall, cascading 70 meters into a deep gorge.

3. Festivals you can't miss

October is festival season in Armenia. On Saturday, 4 October celebrates Armenia's 6,100-year-old beverage-making heritage. Visitors can sample a wide range of local beverages, enjoy traditional music and dance performances, watch cooking demonstrations, and even take part in grape-stomping rituals, all while experiencing the warm hospitality of village life in the heart of the Vayots Dzor region. The same day, the Yerevan Marathon welcomes runners from across the globe to explore the Armenian capital, founded in 782 BC, through its parks, boulevards, and lively streets at the height of autumn beauty.

4. A taste of autumn

Yerevan's wine bars, cafés, and restaurants serve traditional dishes paired with local wines, while wineries outside the city offer sunset tastings, live music, and even opportunities to participate in grape picking during harvest season. Seasonal specialties include ghapama, a festive pumpkin baked with rice, dried fruits, honey, and butter, a culinary highlight that embodies the warmth and flavors of autumn in Armenia.

For food lovers, cooking masterclasses are a unique way to discover Armenia's culinary traditions, such as learning to bake UNESCO-listed traditional lavash bread

5. The perfect season to visit

With its mild climate, vivid landscapes, and relaxed atmosphere, autumn is the perfect time to discover Armenia at its best. Visitors can stroll through Yerevan's lively streets or head to Gyumri, Armenia's cultural capital, renowned for its 19th and 20th century architecture and vibrant art scene. For history lovers, the medieval Bjni Fortress and the UNESCO-listed monasteries of Sanahin and Haghpat, connected by a scenic hiking trail, reveal the country's rich heritage. From medieval fortresses to mountain trails and wine villages, Armenia in autumn offers a rich blend of culture, history, and nature in one unforgettable journey.