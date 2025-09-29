Thousands Of Vacant City Of Los Angeles Positions Are Eliminated

Asaad Alnajjar sept29

- Asaad AlnajjarLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LA Mayoral candidate Asaad Alnajjar today called out Mayor Karen Bass for misleading the public regarding City Hall layoffs updated announcements.Last week, Mayor Bass claimed she“stopped all plans for layoffs alleging historic milestones reached with unions,” but this statement is purposefully misleading to regain re-election polls. While true that no formal pink slips have been issued to current employees, thousands of jobs are quietly being cut by eliminating vacant positions. These roles, many of them essential to delivering city services, MYLA311 service requests, Palisades Plan Checking personnel, have been erased from the current city budget, leaving Public Works Department understaffed, overworked, and underserved.“Mayor Bass wants Angelenos to believe she's protecting workers, but the truth is city departments are losing critical positions every day,” said 2026 LA mayoral candidate, Asaad Alnajjar.“By cutting vacant jobs, Mayor Bass is reducing the workforce through the back door. This is equivalent to fewer firefighters, fewer sanitation workers, fewer engineers, fewer building inspectors and essentially fewer staff at every level of city government except Mayor's office staff. Families and communities will inevitably feel the impact today.”The City of Los Angeles taxpayers deserve honesty and transparency from City Hall. Instead, Los Angeles City residents get political spin. Basic city services from public safety to street repair will continue to deteriorate. Moreover, many SEIU 721 MOU 8 and MOU 17 members are expected to work out of class tasks and at least double shifts without compensation, bonuses or overtime. This is slavery and labor exploitation. Even her own staff member, Los Angeles City Administrative Officer, Matt Szabo, has stated that while the current year's deficit is closed, the city is only "projecting structural balance in the following fiscal year," indicating that long-term challenges remain. This is ultimately kicking the can down the road.“As your 44th LA Mayor, I will deliver real effective solutions, not word games,” Alnajjar continued.“We must protect workers, streamline hiring, and fill the jobs that keep Los Angeles moving forward. Cutting positions and pretending they don't matter is not leadership - it's pure deception.”To donate, learn more about Mr. Alnajjar or volunteer for his campaign visit:

