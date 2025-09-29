Puerto Rico's Bad Bunny Will Perform The Super Bowl Halftime Show -
The three-time Grammy Award winner is experiencing arguably the most important moment of his career, having recently completed a two-month residency at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, a series that culminated in a concert streamed on Amazon. Bad Bunny is expected to launch a world tour in November, with stops in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. The singer had previously stated that he would avoid any tour stops in the United States, citing fears that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would raid concert venues.
