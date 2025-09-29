Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Puerto Rico's Bad Bunny Will Perform The Super Bowl Halftime Show

2025-09-29 11:05:38
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny was announced Sunday as the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer. “What I feel goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown... this is for my people, my culture, and our history,” Bad Bunny said in an NFL statement announcing the halftime show. The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The three-time Grammy Award winner is experiencing arguably the most important moment of his career, having recently completed a two-month residency at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, a series that culminated in a concert streamed on Amazon. Bad Bunny is expected to launch a world tour in November, with stops in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. The singer had previously stated that he would avoid any tour stops in the United States, citing fears that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would raid concert venues.

