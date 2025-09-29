Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.'S (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) CEO, Moishe Gubin, Reflects On The Company's Milestones On Bell2bell Podcast
-
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust, focused on the acquisition of properties that are leased out to skilled nursing and other healthcare businesses
While appearing on The Bell2Bell Podcast, the company's CEO, Moishe Gubin, reflected on the strides made thus far, the milestones achieved, and the company's future
Most notably, Gubin noted the company distributes less than 50% of its AFFO, with the remaining 50% allocated to additional asset purchases which has led to the growth of its AFFO per share of 11% annually
He continued to reiterate the company's commitment to building facilities for America's rapidly increasing aging population
Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE: AMERICAN: STRW) , a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of skilled nursing and specific other healthcare-related properties, is celebrating 10 years of operation. While appearing on The Bell2Bell Podcast, CEO Moishe Gubin reflected on the company's success, the milestones it has achieved, and where the company is headed going forward ( ).
Notably, the company has demonstrated impeccable financial discipline and consistency. Gubin noted that the company only distributes 45% to 50% of its Adjusted Funds From Operation (“AFFO”), with the remaining 50% allocated to additional asset purchases, a move that has led to the consistent growth of...
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to STRW are available in the company's newsroom at
