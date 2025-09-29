Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.'S (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) CEO, Moishe Gubin, Reflects On The Company's Milestones On Bell2bell Podcast



Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust, focused on the acquisition of properties that are leased out to skilled nursing and other healthcare businesses

While appearing on The Bell2Bell Podcast, the company's CEO, Moishe Gubin, reflected on the strides made thus far, the milestones achieved, and the company's future

Most notably, Gubin noted the company distributes less than 50% of its AFFO, with the remaining 50% allocated to additional asset purchases which has led to the growth of its AFFO per share of 11% annually He continued to reiterate the company's commitment to building facilities for America's rapidly increasing aging population

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE: AMERICAN: STRW) , a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of skilled nursing and specific other healthcare-related properties, is celebrating 10 years of operation. While appearing on The Bell2Bell Podcast, CEO Moishe Gubin reflected on the company's success, the milestones it has achieved, and where the company is headed going forward ( ).

Notably, the company has demonstrated impeccable financial discipline and consistency. Gubin noted that the company only distributes 45% to 50% of its Adjusted Funds From Operation (“AFFO”), with the remaining 50% allocated to additional asset purchases, a move that has led to the consistent growth of...

