Younousse And Tijan Win Pro Tour Gold In Rio
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's beach volleyball duo, Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, clinched their third Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour gold of the year at the Rio de Janeiro Elite on Sunday.
The third-seeded pair defeated Cuba's Noslen Diaz and Jorge Alayo 2-1 (21-14, 17-21, 18-16) in a thrilling final.
Younousse and Tijan had earlier won the Xiamen Challenge in May and the Gstaad Elite in July. Overall, it was Cherif and Ahmed's fifth gold and ninth medal since the Tour was launched in 2022. The bronze medal went to the Dutch team, Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot Younousse Ahmed Tijan Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour
