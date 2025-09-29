Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Admires Amir's Efforts To Achieve Peace


2025-09-29 11:01:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the US of America Donald Trump voiced his deep appreciation for the efforts of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to achieve peace and stability in the region, describing His Highness as an amazing person who seeks peace.
During a press conference held Monday, the US president stressed the importance of Qatar's pivotal and strategic role as a reliable and effective mediator in efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East, emphasising the significance of its constructive contribution to achieving diplomatic solutions.
He also noted the wonderful and productive phone call he had earlier Monday with HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, stressing the importance of the close partnership and ongoing coordination with Qatar in supporting peace efforts and enhancing regional stability. His Highness the Amir Gaza peace plan Gaza ceasefire Trump

MENAFN29092025000067011011ID1110127779

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search