Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Apologises For Attack On Qatar


2025-09-29 11:01:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)
  • Never again, Netanyahu tells Qatar PM in phone call
  • Qatar to continue efforts to end the war in Gaza Strip
President of the United States of America, Donald Trump held a phone call with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and Prime Minister of Israel, as part of US efforts to address the repercussions of the Israeli aggression that targeted a residential neighbourhood in Doha, which housed the headquarters of the Hamas negotiating delegation, and the resulting flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar.
At the beginning of the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked the US president for his efforts to achieve peace in the region, including guarantees that aggression against Qatar would not be repeated and the United States commitment to its defence partnership with Qatar.
During the call, the Israeli Prime Minister apologised for the attack on Doha and on Qatar's sovereignty, which resulted in the martyrdom of Qatari citizen Badr al- Dosari, pledging to not repeat any targeting of Qatari territory in the future.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's absolute and unequivocal rejection of any infringement on its sovereignty under any circumstances, emphasising that protecting its citizens and residents is a top priority.
He further expressed appreciation for the assurances conveyed to safeguard Qatar from being a target, and for the commitments undertaken to ensure that such violations will not be repeated. This underscores Qatar's readiness to continue engaging in efforts to bring an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the US president's initiative, which reflects the consistent approach of Qatar in addressing crises through diplomatic means, and in line with its role in promoting regional security and stability.

