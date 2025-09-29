Powering Tomorrow: How CNH Is Innovating Sustainable Farming With Biogas
CNH's latest A Sustainable Year story spotlights French farmer and pioneering biomethane producer, Christophe Rousseau, who was approached by New Holland to trial the T7 Methane Power tractor. After putting it through its paces, Rousseau praised its performance saying that it performs“every bit as well as the diesel variant”. New Holland engineers have created a tractor with a tank capable of holding 657 liters (173 gallons US) of gas – enough to power the T7 Methane Power for a full, eight-hour busy silage shift.
Biogas is gaining traction in the industry, and CNH is a longstanding pioneer. The company also invested in Bennamann, a UK-based start-up focused on putting energy independence directly into farmer's hands by providing on-farm fueling stations and micro-digesters which turn cattle manure into tractor fuel. Rousseau's farm in Domecy-sur-Cure demonstrates what's possible. It's a vivid example of how renewable energy can inspire modern agriculture.
Read the full story here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment