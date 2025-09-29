MENAFN - 3BL) In the face of climate change and the crucial need for sustainable practices, the real estate sector is undergoing a transformative shift. With buildings today contributing to roughly 40% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and with the projection that 70% of the global population will live in cities by 2050, the importance of decarbonizing operations in real estate is clear.

Thankfully, AI can help.

Our newest report explores the critical role of AI in combating these issues to both enhance energy efficiency and sustainability within the commercial real estate sector. Through practical case studies and professional insights, this report demonstrates how strategic energy conservation and optimization paired with technological solutions can help turn the climate challenge into an opportunity, with a focus on the rise of human-centric AI.

How AI is helping to improve energy efficiency and management in real estate

Through case studies and professional insights, learn how artificial intelligence can help create cities where people's well-being and sustainability are core requirements.

Human-centric AI principles in real estate

User comfort and well-being

Human-centric AI in building control systems focuses on maintaining optimal indoor environmental quality. It dynamically adjust building systems based on occupant preferences to create a productive and healthy indoor environment.

Energy performance and sustainability

Human-centric AI optimizes building control systems to minimize energy demand and environmental impact, while maintaining high comfort levels. It employs advanced algorithms and predictive analytics to optimize heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and other energy-consuming devices based on real-time data and occupancy patterns.

Adaptation and flexibility

Human-centric AI enables building control systems to adapt to changing occupancy patterns, usage scenarios, and external conditions. It employs machine learning and adaptive control techniques to learn from historical data and dynamically adjust system parameters to meet evolving needs and preferences.

Transparency and control

Human-centric AI provides transparency and control over building systems, allowing building owners to understand how the systems operate and adjust settings according to preferences of tenants and visitors.

Interoperability and integration

Human-centric AI facilitates interoperability and integration between different building systems and devices.

The integration of AI in commercial real estate not only leads to improved energy performance but also opens doors for enhanced competitive advantages through sustainability-driven strategies. As the market continues to evolve, it becomes evident that AI is no longer an optional enhancement; instead, it is a necessary framework for fostering energy efficient practices in an ever-competitive landscape.

KPMG's Strategic Energy Management (SEM) framework serves as a bedrock supporting efficient application of AI for real estate. SEM is a holistic, continuous improvement framework that enables organizations to adopt a culture of energy efficiency and decarbonization. KPMG professionals employ specialized knowledge to support clients throughout the technical implementation of AI solutions, from developing a digital twin, conducting data-driven system audits to launching AI-based control.

