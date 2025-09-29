Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
On The Release Of The 2025 Trafficking In Persons Report

2025-09-29 11:00:26

Human trafficking is a horrific and devastating crime that also enriches transnational criminal organizations and immoral, anti-American regimes. The 25th edition of the Trafficking in Persons Report pushes countries to take serious action against forced labor and sex trafficking and ensures that those who fail to act face consequences. The Trump Administration is dedicated to upholding American values, protecting American workers, and defending our communities.

Please see the 2025 Trafficking in Persons Report.

