MENAFN - GetNews)



"Kinghelm offers antennas, RF cables/connectors, sockets & custom harnesses. RoHS-compliant & built for diverse industries."Kinghelm integrates Beidou GPS, Bluetooth antennas, and RF connectors into T-BOX systems for new energy vehicles, delivering reliable connectivity with Slkor power ICs.

Kinghelm Showcases Beidou GPS and Bluetooth RF Solutions for New Energy Vehicle T-BOX Applications







Automotive T-BOX Product Photos and Installation Dimensions

Shenzhen, China - Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading provider of RF and microwave solutions, announced the successful integration of its Beidou GPS antennas, Bluetooth antennas, and RF connectors into T-BOX and OBD systems for new energy vehicles (NEVs) . These critical in-vehicle units enable seamless communication between vehicles and the cloud, enhancing safety and driving intelligence.







Kinghelm Antenna Categories (Part I)

Kinghelm( ) has been deeply involved in China's Beidou navigation industry for over a decade, supplying antennas for the national“Two Passenger, One Hazardous” transportation safety project. Today, its products are widely adopted in automotive electronics, covering both passenger cars and commercial fleets.

“ T-BOX is the heart of the connected car ,” said Mr. Song Shiqiang , General Manager of Kinghelm.“It supports functions such as remote vehicle control, telematics-based insurance, fleet management, and advanced safety features powered by Beidou GPS. With Kinghelm's antennas and RF modules, carmakers can deliver reliable connectivity and a smarter user experience.”

The T-BOX platform integrates multiple hardware units:

MCU & MPU for vehicle data communication and GPS/Beidou positioning

Bluetooth modules with Kinghelm's miniature ceramic antennas (KH-3216, KH-2012) for digital key and app connectivity







Kinghelm Connector Categories

4G/5G-ready data modules from global suppliers such as Fibocom, Quectel, and Huawei







Slkor Product Categories

Stable power supply supported by Slkor( ) Semiconductor's power management ICs

Kinghelm's flexible antenna solutions -including external and PCB-embedded designs-support GSM/LTE, GPS/Beidou, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. With advanced testing facilities in Dongguan and a large-scale production base in Guangxi, the company ensures quality, scalability, and fast delivery for automotive customers.

As part of its global cooperation, Kinghelm works with Avant Electronics Ltd ( ), a UK-based distributor specializing in hard-to-find and obsolete electronic components. This partnership strengthens Kinghelm's overseas supply chain, ensuring customers in Europe receive high-quality products with reliable sourcing support.







Kinghelm Antenna Categories (Part II)

As a national high-tech enterprise and member of the China Satellite Navigation & Positioning Association, Kinghelm collaborates with top universities and holds multiple patents in RF and microwave technology. The company is ISO9001 certified and applying for IATF16949 automotive quality certification to better serve the automotive industry.

Together with Slkor Semiconductor and partners like Avant Electronics Ltd ( ), Kinghelm now supports over 20,000 global customers with integrated solutions. Both companies are committed to advancing domestic innovation while expanding internationally, with a vision of becoming leaders in the global semiconductor and RF connectivity markets.