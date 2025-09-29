Pushads Launches New AI-Driven Toolkit To Boost Ad Campaign ROI And Targeting Precision

MENAFN - GetNews)



Image by FatAdsPlatform enhances Smart Bidding, adds Granular Targeting and In-Page Push to address demands for quality and efficiency in push traffic.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus - PushAds, a rapidly expanding push notification advertising platform, today announced a significant upgrade to its technological infrastructure. The update introduces a new suite of targeting and optimization tools designed to deliver higher Click-Through Rates (CTR) and a superior Return on Investment (ROI) for marketers, affiliates, and media buyers globally.

The platform's new iteration is a strategic move to address the industry's demand for greater transparency, efficiency, and real-time performance management in the competitive push traffic ecosystem.

Key Platform Enhancements Include:



Intelligent Smart Bidding Algorithm: A new, automated bid management system that analyzes ad placement performance in real-time and adjusts bids to maximize conversions within a predefined Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) or Cost Per Order (CPO) goal.

Granular Targeting Capabilities: Advanced audience segmentation criteria, including more detailed User Activity targeting and device manufacturer, enabling advertisers to reach the most relevant audience segments with precision.

Enhanced Anti-Fraud & Quality Assurance: Strengthened internal traffic filtering mechanisms ensure advertisers pay exclusively for genuine impressions and clicks from real, opted-in users, significantly reducing bot traffic. Introduction of In-Page Push Format: Launch of the In-Page Push format, providing a stable alternative to traditional web push to bypass specific browser limitations and expand available traffic volume while maintaining a high level of user engagement.



"The push notification market remains a highly effective channel for direct user engagement. Our mission at PushAds is not just to supply traffic, but to guarantee its quality and relevance," said John Doe, Director of Business Development at PushAds. "These enhancements are our response to the market's increasing need for transparency, targeting accuracy, and cost-efficiency. We are providing our partners with the necessary tools to scale their campaigns reliably."

PushAds invites current and prospective advertisers to explore the updated features and begin testing the new platform capabilities to meet their performance marketing objectives. Learn more at:

About PushAds

PushAds is a premier international advertising network specializing in the monetization and acquisition of traffic through push notifications. The platform offers advertisers access to a multi-million global subscriber base, ensuring high engagement levels and transparent analytics for all campaigns. Start your campaign today: