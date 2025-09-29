Futurefuel Announces Director Resignation
As a result of Mr. Egger's decision, the Board has approved a reduction in the size of the Board to eight members to be effective as of the Annual Meeting.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers ("custom chemicals”), as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals ("performance chemicals”). FutureFuel's custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel's performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel's biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel. Please visit for more information.
COMPANY CONTACT :
FutureFuel Corp.
Roeland Polet
(314) 854-8352
