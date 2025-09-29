Securities Fraud Investigation Into Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Continues Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SNPS ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Is The Investigation About?

On September 9, 2025, after market hours, Synopsys released its third quarter 2025 financial results, missing prior guidance on EPS and revenue citing“underperformance in the IP business as [it] had the expectation of deals that did not materialize.” Specifically, the Company stated that results were negatively impacted by“new export restrictions disrupted design starts in China,”“challenges at a major foundry customer,” and“certain road map and resource decisions that did not yield their intended results.”

On this news, Synopsys's stock price fell $216.59, or 35.8%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

