Charlotte's Most Exclusive Vacation Home Officially Accepting Reservations: Maison Noda Redefines Luxury Stays In The Queen City

MENAFN - GetNews)Maison NoDa is now officially accepting reservations, setting a new benchmark for luxury accommodations in Charlotte. Designed by a team of professional interior designers and managed by hospitality entrepreneurs Brandon and Lindsay Duensing, this three-level residence combines sophistication, warmth, and modern convenience for discerning travelers.

Located in the heart of Charlotte's NoDa Arts District, steps from Little Sugar Creek Greenway and Cordelia Park, the west-facing property offers sweeping views of the Uptown skyline and unforgettable sunsets that set the tone for each evening.

Maison NoDa was conceived as an entertainer's dream: a professional chef's kitchen with double refrigerators and an eight-burner range, dining spaces with seating for up to 18, and multiple gathering areas that extend seamlessly to outdoor decks. A state-of-the-art fitness studio, equipped for even the most dedicated athletes, complements curated interiors adorned with custom art and furnishings from high-end retailers like RH and Arhaus.

The property's prime location also makes it a natural choice for wedding groups and event hosts. With celebrated venues such as McGill Rose Garden, PINE, and the NoDa Wedding Chapel nearby, Maison NoDa offers an ideal retreat for bridal parties, families, and out-of-town guests seeking comfort and style just minutes from their celebrations. Guests also enjoy walkable access to NoDa's most beloved restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops, including local favorites like Haberdish, Heist Brewery, and The Hobbyist.

“We built Maison NoDa with intention at every turn,” says Lindsay Duensing, co-owner.“The home is both spacious and intimate, designed to feel effortless whether you're hosting a dinner, preparing for a wedding, or simply unwinding after a long day. Every detail, from the stocked kitchen to the thoughtful furnishings, was chosen to make each stay feel natural, intuitive, and memorable.”

Maison NoDa is now available to book directly at , and is also listed on Airbnb and VRBO. For travelers seeking an elevated alternative to traditional hotels, it offers the exclusivity of a private residence with the sophistication of a boutique stay-an experience unmatched in Charlotte.