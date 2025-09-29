Cabletv Offers Spooky“Thrillternship” Get Paid $666 To Watch Scary Movies This Halloween

MENAFN - GetNews)



Get Paid $666 to Watch Scary Movies This Halloween with CableTV's Thrillternship

Do you love horror movies so much you'd watch them for work? This Halloween, CableTV is hiring one lucky fan for the ultimate spooky-season gig: our 2025 Halloween Thrillternship.

The Thrilltern will earn a devilish $666 just for watching five films from CableTV's official Scariest Movies of All Time list. Consider it a paid crash course in all things terrifying - from possessed children to masked killers.







The Thrillternship: A Halloween Job Made for Horror Fans

Every October, we summon one brave soul to test their scare tolerance. This isn't just movie night - it's a seasonal rite of passage.

The chosen Thrilltern will:



Pick five films from our carefully curated list of classics and cult favorites

Watch them before October 24, 2025 Report back with their experience surviving jump scares, creepy soundtracks, and nightmare fuel

Think you've got what it takes to handle horror marathons alone in the dark? This gig might just be your dream job (or your nightmare).

What You'll Get (Besides Nightmares)

The Thrillternship comes with plenty of perks, including:



$666 cash prize (because of course)

A $50 Uber Eats gift card to fuel your fright fest with snacks

A 1-year Screambox subscription to keep the chills going long after Halloween Coverage of any streaming costs required to complete your viewing list

And here's the real treat: everyone who applies will also receive a one-month Screambox subscription for $0.99 (plus tax). That means the whole horror community can join in on the scares without breaking the bank.

How to Apply for the Thrillternship



Applications are open until October 7, 2025 (11:59 PM MT)

The winner will be announced on October 9, 2025 Applicants must be 18 or older and legal residents of the United States

Dare to enter? Apply here:

The Scariest Movies of All Time

Curious what's on the list? Here are just a few terrifying titles that could be part of your paid horror marathon:



The Exorcist (1973) - still the gold standard of possession horror

Hereditary (2018) - modern family drama meets nightmare fuel

Halloween (1978) - the slasher that started it all

The Conjuring (2013) - haunted house chills based on true events It (2017) - proving once and for all that clowns are never funny

And that's just the start. Our full list covers decades of horror, from black-and-white classics to today's blood-curdling hits.

Why CableTV Does This

At CableTV, we love helping people connect with entertainment - whether that means finding the right streaming service or curating the best spooky-season watchlists. Halloween is one of our favorite times of year, and the Thrillternship is our playful way to celebrate horror fandom while giving fans a chance to earn cash for doing what they love most.

So if you're a horror aficionado (or just want to get paid to scream), this is your sign. Grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and apply - if you dare.