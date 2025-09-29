Jessica Vance Shares Free Resource To Help San Diego Home Sellers Counter Market Pressure

MENAFN - GetNews)With the San Diego's housing adjusting over the past year, sellers are facing one of the most complex markets in recent memory. Properties are staying on the market longer, leverage has shifted toward buyers, and median home prices have declined for the first time in a long time year-over-year. In response, Jessica Vance, a San Diego real estate and mortgage strategist, has released a free resource, How to Get Top Dollar for Your San Diego Real Estate Property, to help homeowners protect their equity and achieve stronger outcomes despite market headwinds.







Vance, who brings nearly two decades of experience as both a real estate agent and investor, is recognized for her ability to combine financial insight with a design-forward approach. This unique blend allows her to see beyond the transaction and equip sellers with strategies that highlight value, minimize time on market, and drive competitive offers.

“Today's sellers need more than an MLS listing and a sign in the yard,” says Vance.“The San Diego market has shifted, and what worked two years ago may not work today. The right strategy combines market knowledge, timing, financing options and presentation. When those elements come together, sellers can still achieve exceptional results, even in a cooling market.”

Vance's guide outlines practical steps homeowners can take immediately, from optimizing a property's presentation to understanding timing windows that strengthen negotiating power. It also includes insights on mindful investment decisions, repairs or upgrades that influence buyer psychology and final price, and safeguards to protect equity when competing offers are thin.

Her approach has proven particularly effective for investors managing high-quality properties where timing and execution are critical. Rather than a one-size-fits-all model, Vance emphasizes tailored solutions that match the realities of San Diego's diverse neighborhood.

By releasing How to Get Top Dollar for Your San Diego Real Estate Property, Vance continues to showcase her commitment to helping homeowners secure stronger outcomes in a shifting market.

The free resource is available for download at .

Jessica Vance Real Estate & Mortgage specializes in guiding homeowners, fiduciaries, and investors through complex real estate and mortgage transactions. With an emphasis on equity protection, strategic planning, and design-forward presentation, Jessica Vance and her team deliver tailored solutions that reflect the highest standards of excellence.

