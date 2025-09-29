NEW JERSEY, US - The Sunset Entertainment & Media Company announced the completion of a sweeping strategic restructuring this month, designed to place creativity at the heart of its operations, empower business leaders, and strengthen accountability across its global portfolio. The initiative also positions the company's streaming business for sustained growth, profitability, and industry leadership.

Under the new structure, Sunset operates through six primary divisions: the Sunset Entertainment & Media Company, the Sunset Music Company, the Sunset Radio Network, Sunset Vending Co., Sunset Technologies, and the nonprofit Sustainable Action Now.

Collectively, these divisions encompass three media outlets, ten radio stations, five retail outlets (two brick-and-mortar and three online), two record labels, a music company, and a live events division.

Leaders of each division now hold full operational and financial responsibility-including creative development, marketing, technology, sales, and distribution-while remaining accountable for driving efficiencies and delivering results globally.

"For nearly 20 years, Sunset has been a pioneer in unique, classic, and colorful releases fueled by innovation, storytelling, and creativity," said Don Lichterman, CEO and Chairman of Sunset Entertainment & Media.

"With the right infrastructure and proprietary technology in place, we are entering a new era of growth. This restructuring restores creativity to the center of our company, enhances accountability, strengthens results, and ensures the quality of our content and experiences across all platforms."

Global Content Leadership, Streaming Expansion, News & Media

Lichterman oversees Sunset's full portfolio of entertainment media and content businesses worldwide, including streaming, film, television, sports content, products, and live experiences.

Streaming remains a top priority, with Sunset's proprietary platform consolidating over 18,000 live channels, hundreds of thousands of on-demand movies and series, and 24/7 curated movie channels featuring the most recognized brands, actors, and franchises in film and TV.

Sunset's partnerships with leading global streaming services-including Paramount+, Netflix, Disney+, ESPN+, NFL Network, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Starz, Cinemax, and HBO/HBO+-enable direct audience engagement, connecting fans to the company's stories, characters, and franchises.

“Our proprietary open-source technology is transformative, giving us an unprecedented advantage across all platforms,” Lichterman said.“With the dedication of our business leaders, we are well-positioned to execute our strategic initiatives and drive sustainable growth.”

Explore New Jersey is the #1 source for everything happening in New Jersey today-covering entertainment, live music year-round, stand-up comedy, theater, dispensaries, breweries and craft beer, wine and wineries, skiing, surfing, hiking, beaches, rivers, and mountains.

The company also provide exclusive, up-to-the-minute coverage on news, politics, sports, baseball, hockey, football, soccer, high school sports, the NJ Special Olympics, as well as shopping, boutiques, books, weather, travel planning, local updates, and much more every day.

On The Rampage airs on iHeartRadio. On The Rampage with Don Lichterman covers politics, current events, music, film, television, reality TV, corruption, and more. Each week, Don Lichterman dives into travel, life, animal and wildlife welfare, crime reports, and abuse awareness.

Radio Network and Live Event Leadership

The Sunset Radio Network features ten stations, each dedicated to live music and festival experiences. Every station is fully automated and airs NPR News Now four times daily:

Live Jam – Every song played is the live version. Current listeners: 1,345 (454 unique listeners across 46 countries). Radio shows include Live From the Vault (featuring Rolling Stone & Variety Magazine's Top 50 Live Albums of All Time), Friday Night Lights (new live show weekly), Live Country Radio (live Country & Western), Don Plays Live Zappa, and Get the Led Out Live. The Unplugged Radio Show has moved to its own dedicated station, Unplugged Live.

JamFest – Celebrating live performances. Current listeners: 1,270 (430 unique listeners across 50 countries). Available exclusively on TuneIn. Radio shows include What Is Hip?! (New Orleans style), Project Reggaeologist (reggae & dancehall), and NewGrass Radio (Bluegrass & Americana). Weekly features include Live Nuggets (historic live recordings), New Releases Now (NRN) Radio Show, and Festival Radio Show (festival-only sets). Weekends highlight dance, EDM, and club music with Club Night rolling into Sunday Spunday. All Things Considered Live airs special sets from the Newport Folk Festival and NPR showcases.

The Grateful Dead Live – Dedicated entirely to live Grateful Dead performances. Current listeners: 1,200 (450 unique listeners across 47 countries). Formerly Dead Set Live, relaunched this week under its new name. Radio shows include JGB Radio (live Jerry Garcia), Ace Radio (live Bob Weir), Phil & Friends, Music Plays the Band (Dead cover bands), and Fare Thee Well (post-Jerry shows). Don's Pick spotlights a handpicked live show weekly, while Planet Drum Circle dedicates an hour to Drums.

MetalMania Live – 100% live heavy metal and hard rock. Current listeners: 332 (201 unique listeners across 31 countries). Features include the Metallica Live Radio Show, a full concert from the band's archive.

Tomorrowland Live – Direct from the world's biggest electronic music festival. Current listeners: 3,706 (2,437 unique listeners across 85 countries). In July, Tomorrowland Live drew over 22,000 listeners across 144 countries during its two-weekend broadcast.

Coachella Music Festival Live – Live music and curated sets from the iconic festival. Launched this week.

Unplugged Live – Acoustic-only live performances. Originally a weekly show on Live Jam, now its own dedicated station. Launched this week.

The Improv Café – The world's first all-live jazz station. Current listeners: 678 (491 unique listeners across 63 countries). Shows include Singing with Swing (Big Band & vocal jazz), Live at the Village Vanguard, and Live at the Blue Note, both featuring legendary jazz club recordings.

Electric Daisy Carnival Live – DJ sets and performances direct from EDC. Launched this month.

Ultra Music Festival Live – Live performances from Ultra Festivals worldwide. Launched this week.

Music Company and Artist Development

Sunset maintains two record labels, a music supervision company, and a live events company. The music group has achieved and scanned hundreds of millions of CD's, songs, sound recordings, streams, downloads, and plays.

Sunset Recordings – Focused on developing diverse music talent, including releases by the Federal Moguls (featuring a member of Bloodhound Gang), Joe Atman, Richtaste (produced by Pat Aeby of Krokus), Mister Sir, Han Drabur, and Mista Latex (featuring Bre-Z from Empire).

Sunset Special Markets (SSM) – Licensing division managing one of the world's most diverse catalogs, featuring artists such as INXS, Kevin Hart, Deon Cole, and The Rat Pack. SSM produces curated collections, greatest hits, specialty CDs, soundtracks, and classic and jazz recordings, with 92 titles currently in stores.

Sunset Music Supervision – Provides free music supervision services, song searches, and licensing solutions for media projects, connecting talent with production teams worldwide. Placements include songs on ABC News, MTV, Ridiculousness, Teen Mom, Allied/NBC Sports, hundreds of CD compilations from other labels, GoPro videos, in-store play, and YouTube streams.

Sunset TV Broadcasting & Live Events – American Express Unstaged was broadcast online exclusively through Sunset's original programming channel. Sunset's live event and music portfolio includes American Express Unstaged performances and major festival coverage, positioning the company at the forefront of live streaming in entertainment.

Retail Division: Sustainability and Collectibles

The Sunset Vending Co. oversees five retail outlets, including two brick-and-mortar locations and three online stores, all fully automated, on-demand, and dropshipped directly from the manufacturing plant:

Nature's Sunset – Offers 119 eco-friendly products, including recycled clothing, cruelty-free beauty items, and nature-inspired supplements.

Pro Merch – Features licensed sports merchandise across all major professional leagues, with 9,958 designed products and partnerships with top brands like Adidas and Champion. Pro Merch carries merchandise for every major league, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA, Negro Leagues, MLS, Premier League, and more.

The Vending Lot – Offers exclusive movie and TV merchandise, collectibles, music items, Broadway memorabilia, and diecast models, with over 15,379 products available from top brands, movies, and TV shows from every Film & TV Studio and Broadway shows.

Other retail operations include stores affiliated with Sustainable Action Now and Explore New Jersey, further expanding the company's lifestyle and community engagement presence

Technology and Infrastructure

Sunset Technologies powers the company with next-generation SSD drives and the ZFS file system, ensuring reliability across all content, streaming, and retail operations. This first-class data center in the United States provides ideal conditions for hosting sites with visitors from the U.S., Canada, or Latin America. All infrastructure is programmed using open-source technology, is proprietary to the company, and there is no other automated platform like it in the world.

Sustainable Action Now, the nonprofit division founded by Lichterman, focuses on environmental initiatives and social responsibility projects under the Sunset Entertainment & Media umbrella. Its action areas and causes include Animals & Wildlife Welfare, Bears, Circuses, Climate, Cotton Picking, Death Penalty, Dog Fighting, Dolphin Outlook, Elephants, Gun Safety, Innocence Project, Lichterman Nature Center, Arts & Culture, Lions, Live Animal Transport, Oceana, Our Youth, Politics, Prison Plantations, Private Prisons, Recipes, Rescue Network, SafariLIVE Sunset, Stop Wildlife Crime, Testing on Animals & Wildlife, Tigers, Trophy Hunting, Voting, Whales, White Supremacy, Wildlife & Racing Extinction, and Zoo's.

Organizational Efficiencies

Several shared-service organizations support company-wide efficiencies, including on-demand manufacturing, distribution, and automated technology. Partners include Champion, Adidas, Wham-O, Printify, Printful, Yoycol, and Eco-Smart. These initiatives streamline operations and reduce costs across the company's divisions.

Implementation and Financial Reporting

The organizational changes are effective immediately. Sunset Entertainment & Media will report financial results under the new structure by the end of the fiscal year.

Executive Biography

Don Lichterman - Chairman and CEO of Sunset Entertainment & Media. Lichterman oversees the company's global entertainment media and content operations, including streaming, radio, music, live events, retail, and technology.

About Sunset Entertainment & Media Company

Sunset Entertainment & Media Company ( ) is a diversified entertainment and media company with six primary divisions: Sunset Entertainment & Media Company, Sunset Music Company, Sunset Radio Network, Sunset Vending Co., Sunset Technologies, and the nonprofit Sustainable Action Now. Collectively, these divisions include three media outlets, ten radio stations, five retail outlets (two brick-and-mortar and three online), two record labels, a music company, and a live events company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the company's growth, profitability, structure, operations, and initiatives. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including economic conditions, competition, consumer preferences, regulatory developments, health crises, technological changes, and other factors. Additional information can be found in the company's SEC filings.