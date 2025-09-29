BIGG Digital Assets Announces Extension Of Netcoins Exemptive Relief To Operate A Crypto Trading Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“BIGG” or the“Company”)a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins Inc. (“Netcoins”), Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to announce that, that permits Netcoins to operate a crypto trading platform in Canada for a further two-year term, subject to certain conditions set out in a decision document dated September 29, 2025 (the“decision document”).

Netcoins continues to serve a growing customer base with consistent trading activity and maintains a balance sheet that supports regulatory capital requirements. With this foundation and the extension of the exemptive relief, Netcoins is well-positioned to advance toward its next major milestone - submitting an application to the BCSC, the Autorité des marchés financiers and Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (“CIRO”) to become registered as an investment dealer and an application to CIRO to become a CIRO dealer member (collectively, the“CIRO membership application”).

Fraser Matthews, President and CEO of Netcoins, commented:

“We are excited to have obtained an extension to our exemptive relief to continue to operate as a restricted dealer and continue to build Netcoins as one of Canada's leading regulated crypto trading platforms, which reinforces our commitment to compliance and transparency. With this foundation, we are advancing towards CIRO membership. We are proud to be one of the few Canadian-owned crypto trading platforms registered in Canada and look forward to serving Canadians for years to come.”

As with all crypto trading platforms in Canada, Netcoins relies on the issuance of this type of exemptive relief to allow it to operate in compliance with Canadian securities laws, and the relief sets out terms and conditions that Netcoins must comply with to carry on its business. In connection with the extension of the exemptive relief, Netcoins delivered an undertaking (the“undertaking”) to the BCSC and the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) in which Netcoins has committed to meet specified milestones on or before certain dates specified in the decision document. Under the terms of the decision document and the undertaking, Netcoins is required to comply with certain conditions, which include, among other things, ensuring that Netcoins has a positive risk-adjusted capital calculation for the financial year end of December 31, 2025, in accordance with the CIRO requirements, by January 31, 2026 and Netcoins submits a complete CIRO membership application with CIRO by June 1, 2026 and CIRO formally accepts such application (the“milestones”). In the event that Netcoins fails to achieve the milestones, Netcoins will be required to implement restrictions on its business within specified timelines, unless otherwise agreed to in writing by the OSC and the BCSC. Under the terms of the undertaking, these restrictions would include a requirement to wind down its operations in Ontario.

Details about the terms and conditions on Netcoins' registration as a restricted dealer, including details about the timelines for the Milestones, are set out in the Decision Document (found here ).

Netcoins will continue to work actively and diligently to submit the CIRO membership application by June 1, 2026, and complete the process of becoming a CIRO dealer member. BIGG is confident that Netcoins' management will be able to meet the required milestones and is committed to providing timely updates to stakeholders.

On Behalf of the Board

Dan Reitzik

Interim CEO

...

778.819.3890

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) owns, operates, and invests in crypto businesses that support a compliant and safe digital asset ecosystem. BIGG's portfolio includes:



Netcoins – A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform.

Blockchain Intelligence Group – Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies – Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.



BIGG believes the future of crypto is secure, compliant, and trusted. Learn more at .

Netcoins is a crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, and hold crypto in Canada. Learn more at .

TerraZero Technologies Inc., a leading Metaverse development group and Web3 technology company, is transforming how brands connect with audiences through next-gen immersive experiences. Leveraging the power of Agentic AI, TerraZero is building dynamic bridges between the physical and virtual worlds - where enterprise, creativity, and commerce seamlessly converge. With a Metaverse-agnostic vision and a fully integrated model, TerraZero designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions that unlock new revenue streams and user engagement opportunities. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers a full digital ecosystem: Immersive Experience Creation, Advertising, Data Analytics and Events & Marketing. From gamified experiences to enterprise-level activations, TerraZero is shaping the future of how we live, work, and play in the Metaverse. For more information, please visit or contact ... .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website .

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at . Or visit SEDAR+ at .

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential and benefits of the Company's products and services, and the expected benefits and outcomes. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as“may”,“expect”,“will”,“believe” and“continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; Netcoins complying with the terms and conditions in the decision document and the undertaking, including each of the milestones contemplated in the undertaking and completing the process of becoming a CIRO dealer member, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The securities of BIGG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of BIGG's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's website and filings on . In addition, BIGG's past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG's expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG's products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the company's products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the ability to obtain and/or maintain licences, permits and approvals that are necessary to operate the business; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; increase in costs and expenses; the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.