JOSTENS AND VIRGINIA TECH UNVEIL EXCLUSIVE CLASS OF 2027 RING DESIGN

Minneapolis, MN, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the leading provider of graduation and recognition products, was named earlier this year as the exclusive partner for Virginia Tech's official ring program. The team is excited to showcase their new ring panel design exclusively made for the Class of 2027.

Virginia Tech, an institution rich with history, school spirit and pride, has an impressive class ring tradition. A sophomore-led ring committee is chosen each year to conceptualize its class ring design. Each unique design showcases meaningful details, iconic landmarks and notable tributes that represent the graduating class and their collective experience at the University.

The newly designed Class of 2027 panel features several key symbols: The historic solar eclipse that occurred on April 8, 2024, is showcased; The Blue Ridge Mountains and Cascades, both popular outdoor destinations, are displayed; Virginia Tech's triumphant return to the Military Bowl is celebrated; Elizabeth Kitley, a three-time ACC Player of the Year and one of the greatest basketball players in the University's history is given homage to; a globe with the numbers“27” are front and center, celebrating the diversity, global perspectives and connections that make the Class of 2027 unique.

"The Class Side is more than just a design, it's our story. It captures the unique experiences that have shaped the Class of 2027, from the traditions we've embraced to the challenges we've overcome. Every detail reflects our pride as Hokies, inspiring us all to be the change of tomorrow,” said Connor Hennesey, Affinity Director at Virginia Tech. The Official Virginia Tech Ring will be unveiled on September 29 at the ring premiere.

