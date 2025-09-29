Securities Fraud Investigation Into America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Continues Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (“Car-Mart” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CRMT ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Is The Investigation About?

On July 15, 2025, Car-Mart disclosed it would delay filing its annual report because“management identified the need to enhance disclosures related to loan modifications for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty.”

On this news, Car-Mart's stock price fell $3.12, or 5.2%, to close at $57.26 on July 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 30, 2025, the Company disclosed that it had“concluded that certain previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon,” due to omissions in“disclosure related to loan modifications made to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty” including the“qualitative and quantitative information about the types of modifications utilized by the Company,”“the financial effect of the modification by type of modification,”“receivable performance in the 12 months after a modification.”

On this news, Car-Mart's stock price fell $3.70, or 7.5%, to close at $45.57 on July 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

Finally, on September 4, 2025, Car-Mart released its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, revealing that“sales volumes declined 5.7% to 13,568 units compared to 14,391 in the prior year,” which the Company attributed to“[prioritizing] booking the Company's strongest-performing customer rankings” and“vehicle quality aimed at controlling repair costs downstream and selling to a better credit quality customer.”

On this news, Car-Mart's stock price fell $8.14, or 18.2%, to close at $36.51 on September 4, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

