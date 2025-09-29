Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
GENEVA -- The State of Kuwait affirmed that what the Palestinian people have been subjected to for nearly two years in the Gaza Strip is a genocide, said Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen.
GENEVA -- Kuwait's commitment to the protection of human rights remains firm and unflinching, a diplomat told a session of the UN Security Council, citing the works of a national ad hoc committee devoted to the matter.
KUWAIT -- Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez said that there are currently 427 Kuwaiti companies operating in her country, with investments exceeding two billion US dollars.
DOHA -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed that the Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially apologized for the attack on Doha and on Qatar's sovereignty, thanking the US President Donald Trump for his efforts in achieving peace in the region.
GENEVA -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries reaffirmed the necessity of reaching an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, welcoming all outcomes of the high-level international conference on resolving the Palestinian issue. (end) mb
