Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Copper Corp Proposes $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement


2025-09-29 08:07:23
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - US Copper Corp (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) (" US Copper " or the " Company ") announces a proposed non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000 comprised of up to 7,500,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit (each such unit being comprised of one common share and one warrant) (the " Offering "). Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share for $0.15 at any time within 2 years after closing. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period. Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approvals.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

