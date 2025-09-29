US Copper Corp Proposes $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - US Copper Corp (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) (" US Copper " or the " Company ") announces a proposed non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000 comprised of up to 7,500,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit (each such unit being comprised of one common share and one warrant) (the " Offering "). Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share for $0.15 at any time within 2 years after closing. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period. Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approvals.
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment