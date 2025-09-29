Silver One Resources Grants Stock Options

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) -("Silver One" or the "Company") announce it has granted 5,150,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants. Each option is exercisable at $0.45 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and subject to the vesting requirements as determined by the board of directors.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company owns a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in unmined historic resources as well as in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip, which can potentially increase the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect, recently permitted for drilling, which lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.